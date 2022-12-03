Read full article on original website
Michelle Mone accused of trying to ‘bully’ ministers over PPE contracts
Whitehall sources reportedly say ‘rude’ peer lobbied Michael Gove and Lord Agnew to secure business for PPE Medpro
Strikes unfair at Christmas, Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi says
It is unfair for unions to "disrupt people's lives" with public-sector strikes at Christmas, Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said. He said plans were in place to draft in the military to drive ambulances and secure borders if walkouts went ahead. Mr Zahawi also told the BBC Russian President Vladimir...
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?
Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
Reversing Brexit now would not help UK economy, says Keir Starmer
Rejoining single market would create even more uncertainty, says Labour leader, who instead wants a ‘better Brexit’
Imminent Cumbria coalmine decision likely to cause new Tory split
Expected approval for coalmine opening could provoke backlash from party’s many opposing voices
Labour promise biggest ever transfer of powers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if elected. Labour published a report on Monday by former prime minister Gordon Brown setting out plans for sweeping constitutional change, including abolishing the House of Lords. The plans would release...
UK faces decade of lost growth without action, says CBI
Firms are not investing, prices are rising and the economy is contracting - a dire economic picture that is set to last into 2023, the UK's biggest business group has warned. The UK could even face a decade of lost economic growth if action is not taken, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) boss Tony Danker said.
'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
Ukraine war: Two generations share bed after Russian strikes
Sofia kneels in the corner of the room, making herself as small as possible. Space, or the complete lack of it, is now the constant constraint in her life. The 19-year-old is living in one single room with her boyfriend and his mother. Not only this, they're all sharing the same bed.
Chinese security firm advertises ethnicity recognition technology while facing UK ban
Campaigners concerned that ‘same racist technology used to repress Uyghurs is being marketed in Britain’
Asylum seekers: Blackburn with Darwen concerns over rise in numbers
A borough's leaders have expressed concerns after it was confirmed that the number of asylum seekers placed there was due to double. A meeting of Blackburn with Darwen Council was told the number housed in the borough will rise from 370 to 750. Council leader Phil Riley said asylum seekers...
Currys drops Royal Mail ‘for now’ as strikes threaten deliveries
Retailer says its responsibility is to ensure customers ‘get hold of their technology’ for Christmas
Slapton: Man held over landing of migrants on beach
A man has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences after migrants were seen landing on a Devon beach in June. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a 57-year-old man was arrested in Lydford, mid-Devon on Tuesday. He is alleged to have used a pleasure craft to transport at...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
Tewkesbury Council votes in secret against plans to be more open
A council has voted in secret against plans to be more open and transparent. Discussions on plans to webcast meetings by Tewkesbury Borough Council publicly were held behind closed doors after concerns about discussing the financial and business affairs of a third party. Calls were made for part of the...
Four-day week trial ends and some firms make it permanent
When Joe Dance was offered the chance to earn his full salary by working just four days a week, he was sceptical. "I thought, I'm so used to working five days. How are we going to deliver the same service for clients if we're not there?" the consultancy worker said.
