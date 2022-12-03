Georgia Set to Put Nation's Longest Winning Streak on The Line

It should come as No surprise that Kirby Smart has created a winning tradition here at the University of Georgia. Since Head Coach Kirby Smart took over in 2016, he has led this team to 78 total wins in just 93 games. Giving him an 84% winning percentage. What’s even more impressive is the current winning streak that he and the dawgs are on.

Entering week 4 of the 2022 season, Georgia was tied for 6th in “longest current winning streaks". Arkansas, Maryland, and North Carolina State were tied with Georgia at 5 wins. Teams like Clemson (9), Kentucky (7), Coastal Carolina, Minnesota, and UCLA, all with six active wins. The end of the 2022 regular season is over, and there’s only one team at the top right now, In terms of the active win streak. You guessed it, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Longest Active Winning Streak:

Georgia - (14)

Michigan, TCU - (12)

Washington - (6)

Georgia currently sits at the top of the list for the longest active win streak at 14 games. If that’s not impressive enough, here is Georgias resume during this 14-game stretch.

National championship victory over Alabama (33-18)

Playoff semi-final victory in the orange bowl over Michigan (34-11)

Blowout win in Atlanta against Oregon (49-3)

Dominating performance over then No. 1 ranked Tennessee (27-13)

To add to the already impressive resume of this 14-game stretch. The dawgs have averaged 37.6 points per game while only allowing 11.8 points per. That’s a 25.8-point winning margin, which is remarkable. The dawgs are heading into Atlanta this Saturday to face off with the LSU Tigers for an SEC Championship. Hopefully looking to add to the trophy case and the win streak. With the way Georgia just continues to win. They could stack up several more. Dawg faithful is hoping they can add at least 3 more.