ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Erik Spoelstra Says Miami Heat Are Trending In Right Direction

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jw1R6_0jWCrCMp00

The Miami Heat aren't quite where they want to be yet but they like the direction they are headed.

The Heat improved to 11-12 this season after Friday's victory against the Boston Celtics, the team with the best record in the NBA.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said his team is playing better than the record indicates.

"Our record is probably deceiving to everybody on the outside but we feel like things have been trending in a much better direction," Spoelstra said.

Now, the Heat just have to find a way to remain healthy. They were devastated by injuries the first two months of the season. With the lineup nearly back to full strength, the Heat are hoping to build some momentum.

"We'll deal with whatever we have to deal with," Spoelstra said. "I think for sure we've been in the most clutch games of any team in the league. I think that's kind of built up our toughness and emotional, mental stability., which you need in this league. I hope people think our record is deceiving because we think we have something good going on."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler has big game against Celtics in return to lineup. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra: `None Of Us Are Happy About This'

A week ago, the Miami Heat felt everything was trending in the right direction. They had won four of five games, including a victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics. And then the past two days happened. The Heat lost to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies and then were soundly beaten...
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Back On The Court For The First Time This Season

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his season debut Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. He had been sidelined because of offseason knee issues. “Obviously it wasn’t what we wanted or I wanted,” Oladipo said. “But it’s certainly good to play again. So it’s just good to be out there. I’m optimistic. Just going to keep getting better. And everything else will take care of itself.”
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Sent To G League

Miami Heat rookie center Nikola Jovic will not be with the team Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has been sent on G League assignment with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Here's tonight's Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies preview:. Game time: 8 p.m., ET. Where: FedEx Forum. TV: Bally Sports Sun.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Hoping To Return Soon

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo recently gave an update on his playing status. Oladipo has yet to play this season because of knee issues. “Hopefully soon,” Oladipo said. “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively. I’m not going to make a decision by myself. Just going to make sure everything feels good and I can perform at the highest level.”
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Father And Son Recreate Iconic Dwyane Wade/LeBron James Moment

Nearly 12 years ago, the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were part of one of the NBA's most iconic photos. Recently, a father and son recaptured the moment and shared it on social media. In December of 2010, Wade and James executed a no-look pass and slam dunk at the Milwaukee Bucks and the photo became a great moment in league history.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy