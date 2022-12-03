ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
Weather Forecast: Dec. 6, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will experience mostly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures over the next few days. There are dangerous rip currents prevalent along the Atlantic Coast due to a tropical system that is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida.
Florida expected to be hotbed for wildfires in early 2023

The ingredients are aligning for parts of Florida to be active for wildfires in 2023, despite two hurricanes making landfall in 2022, leading to torrential rainfall. Outlooks recently released by the National Interagency Fire Center show the probability of above-normal wildfire potential to grow in the new year along the Interstate 10 corridor and include the northern Peninsula and Southwest coast in the spring.
