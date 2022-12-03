Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Archaeologists: Mystery debris found on Florida beach likely shipwreck remains from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The mystery items found along a Florida beach are likely shipwreck remains from the mid to late 1800s, state archaeologists said during a visit to the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the area as archaeologists worked to uncover the remains of what...
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for tropical disturbance to possibly become named storm: How it could impact Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chances of have increased for a rare December tropical disturbance to possibly become our next named storm – days after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the area of low pressure is located several hundred miles northeast of...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
fox35orlando.com
Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible
ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 6, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will experience mostly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures over the next few days. There are dangerous rip currents prevalent along the Atlantic Coast due to a tropical system that is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida expected to be hotbed for wildfires in early 2023
The ingredients are aligning for parts of Florida to be active for wildfires in 2023, despite two hurricanes making landfall in 2022, leading to torrential rainfall. Outlooks recently released by the National Interagency Fire Center show the probability of above-normal wildfire potential to grow in the new year along the Interstate 10 corridor and include the northern Peninsula and Southwest coast in the spring.
fox35orlando.com
Snow plow driver shortage to create headaches in Oregon, other Western states
Oregon and other states out West are seeing a shortage of workers who can operate snow plows, deicers, salt trucks and sanding trucks. This decline in workers is leading to a decline in services that would normally be provided to quickly clear roadways. "People are going to notice the difference...
fox35orlando.com
Dramatic video captures truck toppling over California freeway overpass
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Dramatic video taken by a driver stuck in traffic captured the moment a box truck toppled over a freeway overpass in Southern California during last week's wet weather. Tomas Dorado was in the right place at the right time on Friday to spot a Toyo Tires...
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl leading cause of drug-related deaths in Florida, according to 2021 FDLE report
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says drug-related deaths recorded in the state in 2021 represented a 10% increase in similar deaths from the previous year. Among those deaths, fentanyl caused most deaths, followed by cocaine, the agency said. The FDLE announced the findings in...
fox35orlando.com
'Bad idea': Man allegedly tries to steal from Florida Walmart full of deputies during 'Shop with a Cop' event
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man was likely unaware of the number of Florida deputies that were inside a Walmart store in St. Cloud when he reportedly "decided to steal," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday. In the post, a man – referred to by...
Comments / 0