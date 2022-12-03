ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

nshoremag.com

Four Seasons One Dalton Offers Alpine-Inspired Holiday Delights

Family and friends can celebrate the season at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston with holiday festivities for all, from a decadent chocolate bar in the lobby to après-ski cocktail tasting experience. The hotel will be transformed into a contemporary, magical alpine winter wonderland this holiday season. A...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Winchester Offers Up Diverse Dining and Classic New England Charm

Downtown Winchester is about as representative of New England as you can get. The main streets wind past brick storefronts that are home to locally owned small businesses: an independent bookstore, florists’ shops, cafés. Walking paths circle an historic pond, and a white church steeple towers over it all.
WINCHESTER, MA
Dianna Carney

A Magical Animal Adventure Awaits You at New England's ZooLights

You're invited to enter a winter wonderland of tree-lined paths lit by thousands of twinkling lights!Photo by(Zoo New England / YouTube) (STONEHAM, MA) You're invited to a 26-acre experience that will bring you "on a sparkling adventure through the Zoo on tree-lined paths lit by twinkling lights." Hosted at Stone Zoo, a small New England animal experience park that is over 100 years old, this festive holiday lights event promises fun for every member of your family!
STONEHAM, MA
merrimackvalley.org

The Greater Merrimack Valley Spotlight: The Town of Billerica

The beautiful Merrimack Valley comprises several towns and municipalities, each with their own unique micro-culture and community. And they all have something of their own to offer to residents and visitors alike who visit the greater Merrimack Valley area. Today, we will focus on the Town of Billerica which is...
BILLERICA, MA
universalhub.com

7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters

Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston

The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods. The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter

Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Legendary North End Restaurant Closing Their Doors

Sad news for lovers of Italian cuisine, a longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, a long time staple of Hanover Street an Italian restaurant with a traditional dining room and roof deck, made the announcement by posting on social media on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Boston

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen

"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
PLYMOUTH, MA

