NFL Week 13 picks: Hardly any experts are taking Rams over Seahawks

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s become tough to get behind the Los Angeles Rams and predict them to win a game lately, especially with Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp all dealing with injuries right now. As they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, there aren’t many experts picking the Rams to pull off the upset.

That’s hardly surprising, even with Los Angeles being at home.

According to NFL Pick Watch, only 5% of experts are taking the Rams to beat the Seahawks this weekend. Only the Broncos and Colts have a smaller number of experts picking them to win in Week 13, showing a real lack of confidence in the Rams.

Los Angeles has beaten the Seahawks in each of their last three meetings, but this game has a completely different feel because of the Rams’ struggles and injuries. At the start of the season, most thought the Rams would be overwhelming favorites against the Seahawks in Week 13. Instead, they’re 7-point underdogs.

Even with the spread factored in, only 33% of experts are taking them to cover and keep the game within a touchdown.

Which way are you leaning? Think the Rams can pull off the upset, or at least cover the spread?

