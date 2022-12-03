It seems like Almost Yesterday that two historic landmarks in Cape Girardeau disappeared. In April of 1909 the city council decided it was time to make improvement to Court House Park through the elimination of two building that had served the city for half a century. The first of these was the old market house which had been a fixture on the lawn of Court House Park since 1852. The second was a city jail which had been constructed in 1856.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO