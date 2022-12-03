Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Festive sweater bingo event at Autumn Ridge Residences
(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum will host a festive sweater bingo event on afternoon. Marie Stelling with the Community Relations Director at Autumn Ridge. She says everyone is welcome to attend. My MO Info · KJ120622C. Again, the festive sweater bingo event begins Wednesday afternoon at 1 and...
myleaderpaper.com
Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade
Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Santa House open dates and times
(Festus) Winterfest may be over in the City of Festus, but the Santa House will be open for numerous upcoming dates for the kids and families to visit with Santa Claus. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation, says the first date of the Santa House is open to the public is Tuesday (12/6)
mymoinfo.com
Reynolds County VFW Busy With Veterans Services (Interview)
Here’s an interview with Randy Tolliver, quartermaster for Reynolds County VFW Post 6660, discussing several services coming up this month.
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Cape Girardeau Landmarks Destroyed
It seems like Almost Yesterday that two historic landmarks in Cape Girardeau disappeared. In April of 1909 the city council decided it was time to make improvement to Court House Park through the elimination of two building that had served the city for half a century. The first of these was the old market house which had been a fixture on the lawn of Court House Park since 1852. The second was a city jail which had been constructed in 1856.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT launches Aging Road User campaign
(Jefferson County) Getting older does not necessarily mean a person’s driving days are over. But it’s important to plan ahead and take steps to ensure the safety of your loved ones on the road. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says if they are no longer able to drive safely,...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/5
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
mymoinfo.com
Bernice Eleanor Carter – Private Celebration
Bernice Bunnie Eleanor Carter of Farmington has died at the age of 86. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Big Send Off For Big Kev At MAC
(Park Hills) Dixie Kohn Drive on the campus of Mineral Area College in Park Hills was packed with students, staff and community members today to pay tribute to MAC employee Kevin Thurman. Kevin is battling cancer for the second time and is on his way to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. MAC President Doctor Joe Gilgour says the community really turned out.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Parks & Recreation looking for instructors
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire certified instructors for various classes at its High ridge location. Craig Luetkemeyer is the Recreational Division Manager for the Jeffco parks & rec. He goes over some of the classes that need instructors. My MO Info ·...
mymoinfo.com
Celeste Sansegraw Runs Onto The Regional Radio Dream Team
(Potosi) Celeste Sansegraw of the Potosi Trojans was voted onto the Regional Radio Dream Team for Girls Cross Country. A stellar season for Sansegraw culminated in an all-state finish at the Class 3 state championships in a time of 20 minutes four seconds. Sansegraw hoped her performance this year was...
mymoinfo.com
KMOV
Meet Felix, our pet of the week!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our four-legged friend this week is Felix!. You can adopt Felix or any other furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri at their location at 1201 Macklind Avenue, or you can call 314-951-1562.
mymoinfo.com
Lesterville’s Reese Gray Is The Regional Radio Dream Team Volleyball Player Of The Year
(Reynolds County) Lesterville’s Reese Gray is the Regional Radio Dream Team Volleyball Player of the Year. The last player from Lesterville to get that honor was Teresa Warner in 1988. Gray tells us how she found out. Gray is Missouri’s all-time kill leader with 2,056 kills for her career....
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Meramec Conservation Area – Missouri
My friend was camping at Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri so I headed down to spend some time with her. We decided to check out a trail I had found on the Midwest Nomad Family’s blog. Be sure to check our their page as well!. The conservation area...
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
mymoinfo.com
Janet Brown – Memorial Visitation 12/10/22 At 10 A.M.
Janet Brown of Bonne Terre died November 30th at the age of 62. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 10 to 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro American Legion Baseball Adult Prom
(HILLSBORO) The Hillsboro American Legion baseball program, “The Prospects”, has a unique fundraiser planned for the evening of Saturday March 18th. The organization will host an adult prom to help raise funds for the baseball program according to the “Prospects” Vice President Chuck Johnson. The adult...
Comments / 0