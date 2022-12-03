ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Festive sweater bingo event at Autumn Ridge Residences

(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum will host a festive sweater bingo event on afternoon. Marie Stelling with the Community Relations Director at Autumn Ridge. She says everyone is welcome to attend. My MO Info · KJ120622C. Again, the festive sweater bingo event begins Wednesday afternoon at 1 and...
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade

Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Santa House open dates and times

(Festus) Winterfest may be over in the City of Festus, but the Santa House will be open for numerous upcoming dates for the kids and families to visit with Santa Claus. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation, says the first date of the Santa House is open to the public is Tuesday (12/6)
FESTUS, MO
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Cape Girardeau Landmarks Destroyed

It seems like Almost Yesterday that two historic landmarks in Cape Girardeau disappeared. In April of 1909 the city council decided it was time to make improvement to Court House Park through the elimination of two building that had served the city for half a century. The first of these was the old market house which had been a fixture on the lawn of Court House Park since 1852. The second was a city jail which had been constructed in 1856.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

MoDOT launches Aging Road User campaign

(Jefferson County) Getting older does not necessarily mean a person’s driving days are over. But it’s important to plan ahead and take steps to ensure the safety of your loved ones on the road. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says if they are no longer able to drive safely,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/5

New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Big Send Off For Big Kev At MAC

(Park Hills) Dixie Kohn Drive on the campus of Mineral Area College in Park Hills was packed with students, staff and community members today to pay tribute to MAC employee Kevin Thurman. Kevin is battling cancer for the second time and is on his way to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. MAC President Doctor Joe Gilgour says the community really turned out.
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Parks & Recreation looking for instructors

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire certified instructors for various classes at its High ridge location. Craig Luetkemeyer is the Recreational Division Manager for the Jeffco parks & rec. He goes over some of the classes that need instructors. My MO Info ·...
mymoinfo.com

Celeste Sansegraw Runs Onto The Regional Radio Dream Team

(Potosi) Celeste Sansegraw of the Potosi Trojans was voted onto the Regional Radio Dream Team for Girls Cross Country. A stellar season for Sansegraw culminated in an all-state finish at the Class 3 state championships in a time of 20 minutes four seconds. Sansegraw hoped her performance this year was...
POTOSI, MO
KMOV

Meet Felix, our pet of the week!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our four-legged friend this week is Felix!. You can adopt Felix or any other furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri at their location at 1201 Macklind Avenue, or you can call 314-951-1562.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Meramec Conservation Area – Missouri

My friend was camping at Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri so I headed down to spend some time with her. We decided to check out a trail I had found on the Midwest Nomad Family’s blog. Be sure to check our their page as well!. The conservation area...
SULLIVAN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro American Legion Baseball Adult Prom

(HILLSBORO) The Hillsboro American Legion baseball program, “The Prospects”, has a unique fundraiser planned for the evening of Saturday March 18th. The organization will host an adult prom to help raise funds for the baseball program according to the “Prospects” Vice President Chuck Johnson. The adult...
HILLSBORO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy