Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Avenatti gets 14 years in California fraud case
SANTA ANA — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison, Monday, and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution after admitting he cheated four of his clients out of millions of dollars. The sentence should run consecutively to the five years in prison...
Antelope Valley Press
LA voters send scofflaw sheriffs a statewide warning
Los Angeles County voters have just sent a powerful and threatening message to scofflaw sheriffs all around California: enforce the laws, even ones you don’t like, or you may not hold your office much longer. They did this in two emphatic ways: First, they defeated the state’s leading scofflaw...
Antelope Valley Press
Supervisors OK Barger motion to help mental health in Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will bring intensive residential mental health and substance abuse programming to the Antelope Valley. “The northernmost portion of our county is in dire need of behavioral health care services,” Barger said in a statement...
Comments / 0