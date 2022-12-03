Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hamilton’s Bliss Bakery serves gluten, sugar-free sweets, sandwiches

Read full article on original website
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Popular Restaurant and Convenience Chain, Sheetz, Is Coming to Michigan
The times we live in are fast-paced. Everybody is super busy, and sometimes we need something to make life a little bit easier when we're running a million miles a minute. Enter, Sheetz. I had never heard of Sheetz until today when I learned from WILX News 10 that Sheetz...
Follow this 1-Hour Route to See the Best Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights for 2022
If you’ve only got one evening to pack in Christmas activities and looking at Christmas lights east of Grand Rapids, drive this route with your family. Not only will you get Christmas cheer in overdrive, but you’ll also love the stop for cookies in Cascade to get you started. (Gotta have fuel for this adventure!) And there’s even a place to visit Santa near the end of the drive in Lowell if you time it right.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
He did it! Michigan’s Brayden Lape makes it all the way into ‘The Voice’ finals
He was the youngest of the 16 finalists and is a very inexperienced singer, but that didn’t stop this small-town Michigan teen from a rare achievement. 16-year old Brayden Lape has made it into the finals on “The Voice.”. Lape, who is from Grass Lake near Jackson, learned...
Bret Michaels’ 1st ever ‘Parti-Gras’ will be in Michigan with Mark McGrath, Night Ranger
CLARKSTON, MI - Get ready to have nothing but a good time at Bret Michaels’ 2023 “Parti-Gras” tour. The 12-city string of shows will kick off at Pine Knob in Clarkston, Michigan on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Joining the Poison lead singer will be Night Ranger, Mark...
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this month
Having more options for saving money on your grocery bill is always good. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Michigan this month to help you do just that. Read on to learn more.
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
‘Atmospheric constipation’ is influencing Michigan’s weather
We always think about weather moving from west to east in a regular pattern. It’s not always that way, especially with the development of a feature called a “Greenland Block.”. A large upper-level high pressure system is the opposite of a storm center. The high pressure center is...
Fox17
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Michigan Snowmobile Festival to return in 2023 after 3-year absence
GAYLORD, MI – The Michigan Snowmobile Festival is set to return in 2023 after a three-year absence. The Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau announced this week that the popular Northern Michigan festival is scheduled for Feb. 3-4, 2023. “It’s ‘All Outdoors’ and it’s everything snowmobile,” a news release...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
‘Cute, talented, subtle:’ It’s ‘The Voice’ finals or bust for Michigan’s Brayden Lape
“Cute, talented and subtle.” That’s how the coaches summed up Michigan’s Braydon Lape, the youngest of the 16 finalists on this season of “The Voice.” It’s now down to the top 8 with a trip to next week’s finals on the line. The...
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
