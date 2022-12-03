Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hamilton’s Bliss Bakery serves gluten, sugar-free sweets, sandwiches

If you’ve only got one evening to pack in Christmas activities and looking at Christmas lights east of Grand Rapids, drive this route with your family. Not only will you get Christmas cheer in overdrive, but you’ll also love the stop for cookies in Cascade to get you started. (Gotta have fuel for this adventure!) And there’s even a place to visit Santa near the end of the drive in Lowell if you time it right.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO