Shara Funches
4d ago
Prayers for the families. I hope whomever did this is caught and jailed. You may think you got away with what you did, but GOD isn't going to let you get off.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:16 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison when he was shot in the body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition....
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
CHICAGO - A woman is critically injured after being shot with her own gun by a home invader early Wednesday on the South Side. Police say the 22-year-old victim was inside her home in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 3:18 a.m. when a woman she did not know got inside and the two began to argue.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
‘A terrible tragedy’: 15-year-old boy fatally shot steps from his West Side high school
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near Michele Clark Magnet High School on Chicago’s West Side, where he was a student. Chicago Public Schools said it will have grief counselors and additional security in place at the high school.
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots 2 during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded two would-be robbers Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 56-year-old man was inside his vehicle just before 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street when a car with three teens inside pulled up, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head, killed while outside residence on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 6:27 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck to the head by gunfire.
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago boy, 15, fatally shot near CPS school identified
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon down the street from a magnet high school he attended in South Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police. The teen was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder accidentally shoots self while driving in Oakbrook Terrace
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A driver who was attempting to holster his gun accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in Oak Brook Terrace. Police officers discovered a man who was "bleeding profusely" from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1:20 p.m. on 22nd Street east of Midwest Road, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago juveniles crash stolen car at Villa Park auto repair shop
CHICAGO - Two Chicago juveniles have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle last weekend at a west suburban auto repair shop. On Saturday, a Bellwood police officer stopped a stolen 2021 Kia SUV on Chicago's West Side, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
Chicago man shoots and wounds 2 of the 3 suspects attempting to carjack him
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 56-year-old Chicago man being robbed on the West Side, turned the tables and shot at the three robbers, wounding two of them.Police said it happened in the 4700 block of West Arthington around 6:00 a.m. and ended when the suspects' car crashed as they tried to get away. Here's how it started: Three teens pulled up to a man in his car, one of them pulled a gun on him and demanded his belongings. The victim got out, struggled with at least one of the teens, then pulled out a gun and shot at them.One teen was hit in the head and is listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. Another teen who was hit in the shoulder is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The third who was in the backseat was taken to an area hospital after he broke his leg in the crash. Police said the man was licensed to conceal carry and was not injured in the incident. Area Four detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested after breaking into in-law's house in Will County and stabbing them multiple times
CRETE, Ill. - A Wisconsin man was arrested after allegedly breaking into his soon-to-be ex-wife's parents' house in south suburban Crete and stabbing them multiple times. Detectives secured a no bond warrant Tuesday for Michael Y. Liu, 36, for the offenses of attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and criminal trespass to a residence.
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
fox32chicago.com
Woman critically injured in extra-alarm fire at Hyde Park apartment
CHICAGO - At least one person was critically injured after a three-alarm fire broke out an apartment building Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Crews started battling the blaze around 3:44 a.m. at a four-story residence located at 5130 S. Kenwood Ave, according to fire...
CPD investigating arson incidents; suspect caught on video starting Bridgeport fires, police say
In both cases, police said the suspect was caught on surveillance pouring an accelerant and then starting the fires.
Brothers charged in $1M Halloween armored truck robbery
LANSING, Ill. (CBS)-- Two brothers are facing charges in an armored truck robbery that took place on Halloween in south suburban Lansing.According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, Illinois are charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported Tuesday, Corrie Singleton is in custody. Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. Here's here what investigators say: The two brothers and a juvenile held up a brink courier at gunpoint, taking more than a million dollars from...
Dan Ryan Expressway fiery crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A fiery truck became engulfed in flames after hitting a car and a wall and killing at least one person, Illinois State Police said.
