GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
CNBC

These 10 cars have the greatest potential lifespan — and 6 are Toyotas

Over time, cars have become more expensive — but also more durable. The average age of a car on U.S. roads rose to a record 12.2 years in 2022. Here are the models with the greatest potential lifespan: The top two are Toyota SUVs, with the Sequoia and Land Cruiser both able to last nearly 300,000 miles.
CarBuzz.com

2023 GMC Sierra Lineup Receives A Substantial Price Hike

GMC has released 2023 pricing for the Sierra 1500 lineup, and it seems the entire range has been hit with an increase. As usual, the Pro derivative kicks off the range. At $37,200, the Regular Cab with Standard Box is $1,800 more expensive than the 2022 model and comes equipped with a 2.7-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The 5.3-liter V8 is available as an option, but LED head- and taillights are standard. Other body configurations may also be specified but at extra cost.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Germany's Housing Market Is Facing a Serious Downturn in Prices, Analysts Say

The German housing market has been remarkably strong for decades, but it faces a serious fall in prices over the next couple of years, according to some analysts. House prices will drop up to 25% from peak to trough, forecasts Jochen Moebert, a macroeconomic analyst at Deutsche Bank. The German...
CarBuzz.com

Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction

One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Using Mirai Hydrogen Tech To Power German Public Transport

Toyota continues to progress with hydrogen power, successfully completing a long-distance test in a CaetanoBus in Germany using the fuel cell technology from the Toyota Mirai sedan. This particular test involved the hydrogen-powered bus completing a route between Hanover and Niebull, a distance of around 217 miles. A far cry...
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

