GMC has released 2023 pricing for the Sierra 1500 lineup, and it seems the entire range has been hit with an increase. As usual, the Pro derivative kicks off the range. At $37,200, the Regular Cab with Standard Box is $1,800 more expensive than the 2022 model and comes equipped with a 2.7-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The 5.3-liter V8 is available as an option, but LED head- and taillights are standard. Other body configurations may also be specified but at extra cost.

1 HOUR AGO