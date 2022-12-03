ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

See the Difference at Z Salon & Spa

Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for over 30 years. Their team of stylists and staff receive top notch training, benefits, competitive pay and more. It's the Z Culture that sets them apart and make them best in the business. To learn more about the Z...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dreaming of Snow on Christmas

Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home

North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Cow found wandering in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
MEADE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Chef to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented Louisville chef will be manning the helm of a Gordon Ramsay restaurant in southern Indiana. Chef Stephen Dunn has been named Executive Chef at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana. Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager, said Dunn's commitment to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville woman arrested, charged with 2021 motel murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is behind bars after she was charged in connection to a murder which occurred more than a year ago. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Chelynda Howlett, 28, on Monday. Howlett was arrested in connection to a murder in an Okolona motel room last October, according to officials.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

