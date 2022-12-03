Read full article on original website
Monthly night market in downtown Louisville canceled in December due to weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The monthly night market in downtown Louisville has been canceled for December. Louisville Downtown Partnership posted on Facebook that the market is canceled due to weather. The market plans to return in April for a Kentucky Derby-themed event. "This season has been so fun," the post...
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
Anonymous donor adopts remaining Angel Tree angels at New Albany Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army. The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree. Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300...
Little Caesars in Radcliff giving back to Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
See the Difference at Z Salon & Spa
Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for over 30 years. Their team of stylists and staff receive top notch training, benefits, competitive pay and more. It's the Z Culture that sets them apart and make them best in the business. To learn more about the Z...
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
Louisville Chef to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented Louisville chef will be manning the helm of a Gordon Ramsay restaurant in southern Indiana. Chef Stephen Dunn has been named Executive Chef at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana. Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager, said Dunn's commitment to...
Louisville woman arrested, charged with 2021 motel murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is behind bars after she was charged in connection to a murder which occurred more than a year ago. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Chelynda Howlett, 28, on Monday. Howlett was arrested in connection to a murder in an Okolona motel room last October, according to officials.
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
