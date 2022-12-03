Darknet markets generate millions in revenue selling stolen personal data

Read full article on original website
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
CNBC
A globally critical chip firm is driving a wedge between the U.S. and Netherlands over China tech policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
Foreign workers on H-1B visas laid off by Meta asked to stay on the company payroll longer to avoid having to leave the US, report says
Workers on H-1B visas have just 60 days to find a new job if they are laid off, otherwise the must leave the US.
MotorTrend Magazine
How V2V and V2X Technology Could Change the Auto World
It sounds like an idyllic vision for the future: Cars automatically and seamlessly talking to other cars to warn about traffic ahead, bicycles wirelessly transmitting their position and speed to nearby vehicles, even construction signs beaming information about upcoming lane closures to oncoming trucks while they're still miles away. All...
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is a drug administered to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose.
BBC
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
Engadget
The Morning After: Nothing is in talks to bring its smartphones to the US
While many phone fans in the US are intrigued with the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparent back and flashing glyph design, they couldn’t buy one. At least, not easily. It might be easier for its follow-up devices, though. Nothing co-founder Carl Pei told CNBC the Nothing Phone 1...
US chip makers tell Congress that taxpayers' $52 billion subsidy isn't enough
The Semiconductor Industry Association said up to an additional $30 billion is needed to help the U.S. keep up with global competition in the semiconductor industry. That would be on top of the $52 billion allocated by the CHIPS Act.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Apple Car "Project Titan" Reportedly Is Delayed and In Need of a Partner
There have long been rumors that tech giant Apple is working on its very own car, reportedly called Project Titan, from the ground up. We've projected those rumors into illustrations and concepts in the past, and we've seen patents that offer evidence the rumors are true. Apple is certainly working on a project that aims to redefine the vehicle as we know it, but those plans may have hit a snag, according to the latest report from Bloomberg.
CNBC
Manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
World
Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard
The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
CAR AND DRIVER
Munro EV Looks Like Tesla Cybertruck and INEOS Grenadier's Love Child
This brand-new EV-only SUV from the U.K. startup Munro combines mechanical four-wheel drive with electric power. It's being offered with a choice of 295-hp and 375-hp motors and 61.0-kWh and 81.0-kWh battery packs. The new SUV, just called the "Mk1," will be coming to the U.S. in a limited run...
Chinese security firm advertises ethnicity recognition technology while facing UK ban
Campaigners concerned that ‘same racist technology used to repress Uyghurs is being marketed in Britain’
CoinDesk
Waves Blockchain Founder Explores New DAO Model to Improve Crypto Governance
Sasha Ivanov, the founder of the Waves blockchain, says he has a way of tackling some of the governance shortcomings apparent in managing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), including the risk of manipulation and voter apathy. DAOs form the backbone for numerous decentralized applications (dapps), such as Uniswap, Compound and Aave,...
World
Mass Bay Area tech layoffs thrust thousands of H-1B visa holders into frantic job hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of San Francisco Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
BBC
Tech layoffs at Meta, Twitter, Amazon: The good people helping Indians find jobs
After thousands of Indians working on temporary visas in the US lost their jobs in recent tech layoffs, their peers have come together to help them find work and stay in the country. California-based journalist Savita Patel reports. Amit (name changed on request), a software engineer, was recently laid off...
2015 document shows scope of parties involved in SARS-CoV ‘gain of function’ research
“The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at the origin of COVID-19 shares more than 70% genetic similarity with SARS-CoV-1 that was at the origin of 2003 SARS. Infection-associated symptoms are very similar between SARS and COVID-19 diseases and are the same as community-acquired pneumonia symptoms.” Pubmed.
Fintech companies acted with 'inexcusable misconduct,' failed to stop COVID fraud, top Dem alleges
Financial technology services companies received billions of dollars through taxpayer-funded PPP loan processing fees with little oversight of who was getting the loans, House lawmakers allege.
India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games
NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India's planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister's office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance, according to a government document and three sources.
