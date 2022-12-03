ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Darknet markets generate millions in revenue selling stolen personal data

By Christian Jordan Howell, David Maimon, The Conversation
Ars Technica
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

How V2V and V2X Technology Could Change the Auto World

It sounds like an idyllic vision for the future: Cars automatically and seamlessly talking to other cars to warn about traffic ahead, bicycles wirelessly transmitting their position and speed to nearby vehicles, even construction signs beaming information about upcoming lane closures to oncoming trucks while they're still miles away. All...
BBC

Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’

Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

The Morning After: Nothing is in talks to bring its smartphones to the US

While many phone fans in the US are intrigued with the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparent back and flashing glyph design, they couldn’t buy one. At least, not easily. It might be easier for its follow-up devices, though. Nothing co-founder Carl Pei told CNBC the Nothing Phone 1...
MotorTrend Magazine

The Apple Car "Project Titan" Reportedly Is Delayed and In Need of a Partner

There have long been rumors that tech giant Apple is working on its very own car, reportedly called Project Titan, from the ground up. We've projected those rumors into illustrations and concepts in the past, and we've seen patents that offer evidence the rumors are true. Apple is certainly working on a project that aims to redefine the vehicle as we know it, but those plans may have hit a snag, according to the latest report from Bloomberg.
CNBC

Manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
World

Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard

The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
CAR AND DRIVER

Munro EV Looks Like Tesla Cybertruck and INEOS Grenadier's Love Child

This brand-new EV-only SUV from the U.K. startup Munro combines mechanical four-wheel drive with electric power. It's being offered with a choice of 295-hp and 375-hp motors and 61.0-kWh and 81.0-kWh battery packs. The new SUV, just called the "Mk1," will be coming to the U.S. in a limited run...
CoinDesk

Waves Blockchain Founder Explores New DAO Model to Improve Crypto Governance

Sasha Ivanov, the founder of the Waves blockchain, says he has a way of tackling some of the governance shortcomings apparent in managing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), including the risk of manipulation and voter apathy. DAOs form the backbone for numerous decentralized applications (dapps), such as Uniswap, Compound and Aave,...
World

Mass Bay Area tech layoffs thrust thousands of H-1B visa holders into frantic job hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of San Francisco Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
Reuters

India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games

NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India's planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister's office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance, according to a government document and three sources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy