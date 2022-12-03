Wolves' season ends with final four loss to Langston Hughes

Rome's Javarius McDearmont looks to gain extra yards on a run against the Langston Hughes’ defense in the first half. Steven Eckhoff

ATLANTA -- The Rome defense knew it was in for a tough test on Friday in the Class AAAAAA semifinals against Langston Hughes, but after keeping the score close at the half, the explosive Panthers couldn't be contained any further as they pulled away for a 42-3 victory to advance to the state championship game and end the Wolves' season.

Langston Hughes (14-0) led just 14-3 at the break as the Wolves' defense kept the game close following a fast start by the Panthers with two first-quarter touchdowns at Lakewood Stadium.

But the Panthers' passing game got going and accounted for three second-half touchdowns, including a 64-yard screen pass for a TD from quarterback Prentiss Air Noland to Jekail Middlebrook on the opening drive of the third quarter to push the lead out to 21-3.

Noland found receivers in the end zone twice more in the final quarter with 14- and 7-yard touchdown passes to Jediyah Willoughby, and those scores were sandwiched around a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hughes' linebacker Xavier Leonard to erase any hopes of a comeback for Rome (12-2).

Noland finished the night with 237 yards on 21-of-23 passing with three touchdowns. The highly-touted junior only had one incompletion in each half.

Middlebrook finished as the leading rusher for the Panthers with 64 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns while also hauling in two catches for 70 yards and a score. Willoughby added six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Jovanni McGee and Jaden Barnes each finished with more than 40 receiving yards.

The Wolves' offense, on the other hand, was held in check for much of the night by a big, athletic defensive unit from Langston Hughes. Javarius McDearmont was a bright spot with 72 yards on the ground while the Rome passing game was held to just 82 yards and three interceptions.

Along with Leonard's interception return for a touchdown, Terrance Love and Jakarri Martin also recorded interceptions for the Panthers' defense.

The game didn’t get off to the best start for Rome as it went three-and-out on the opening drive of the game before Langston Hughes quickly went the other way after a punt and finished a scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Middlebrook to give the Panthers a quick lead with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter.

After an interception by Love on the Wolves’ next drive, Middlebrook cashed in the turnover a few plays later on a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Hughes with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

Rome got a little momentum back late in the first half on a drive that was kept alive by two crucial fourth-down pickups on a scramble by quarterback Reece Fountain and a completion just along the sideline from Fountain to Martel Hight as he impressively kept his feet in bounds to complete the catch.

Diego Cordon got the Wolves on the board on a 34-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the half to make it 14-3, which proved to be the only points in the loss for the Rome offense.

While the region championship season ended on Friday for the Wolves, Langston Hughes moves on to play Gainesville in the Class AAAAAA state championship game next Friday at Center Parc Stadium at 7 p.m. Gainesville defeated Roswell 35-28 in the other semifinal game on Friday night.