ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Wolves' season ends with final four loss to Langston Hughes

By afarrer, Steven Eckhoff
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f45Ou_0jWCndI800
Rome's Javarius McDearmont looks to gain extra yards on a run against the Langston Hughes’ defense in the first half. Steven Eckhoff

ATLANTA -- The Rome defense knew it was in for a tough test on Friday in the Class AAAAAA semifinals against Langston Hughes, but after keeping the score close at the half, the explosive Panthers couldn't be contained any further as they pulled away for a 42-3 victory to advance to the state championship game and end the Wolves' season.

Langston Hughes (14-0) led just 14-3 at the break as the Wolves' defense kept the game close following a fast start by the Panthers with two first-quarter touchdowns at Lakewood Stadium.

But the Panthers' passing game got going and accounted for three second-half touchdowns, including a 64-yard screen pass for a TD from quarterback Prentiss Air Noland to Jekail Middlebrook on the opening drive of the third quarter to push the lead out to 21-3.

Noland found receivers in the end zone twice more in the final quarter with 14- and 7-yard touchdown passes to Jediyah Willoughby, and those scores were sandwiched around a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hughes' linebacker Xavier Leonard to erase any hopes of a comeback for Rome (12-2).

Noland finished the night with 237 yards on 21-of-23 passing with three touchdowns. The highly-touted junior only had one incompletion in each half.

Middlebrook finished as the leading rusher for the Panthers with 64 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns while also hauling in two catches for 70 yards and a score. Willoughby added six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Jovanni McGee and Jaden Barnes each finished with more than 40 receiving yards.

The Wolves' offense, on the other hand, was held in check for much of the night by a big, athletic defensive unit from Langston Hughes. Javarius McDearmont was a bright spot with 72 yards on the ground while the Rome passing game was held to just 82 yards and three interceptions.

Along with Leonard's interception return for a touchdown, Terrance Love and Jakarri Martin also recorded interceptions for the Panthers' defense.

The game didn’t get off to the best start for Rome as it went three-and-out on the opening drive of the game before Langston Hughes quickly went the other way after a punt and finished a scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Middlebrook to give the Panthers a quick lead with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter.

After an interception by Love on the Wolves’ next drive, Middlebrook cashed in the turnover a few plays later on a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Hughes with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

Rome got a little momentum back late in the first half on a drive that was kept alive by two crucial fourth-down pickups on a scramble by quarterback Reece Fountain and a completion just along the sideline from Fountain to Martel Hight as he impressively kept his feet in bounds to complete the catch.

Diego Cordon got the Wolves on the board on a 34-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the half to make it 14-3, which proved to be the only points in the loss for the Rome offense.

While the region championship season ended on Friday for the Wolves, Langston Hughes moves on to play Gainesville in the Class AAAAAA state championship game next Friday at Center Parc Stadium at 7 p.m. Gainesville defeated Roswell 35-28 in the other semifinal game on Friday night.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

An Evening with Sean of the South–Rome, Georgia

Sean Dietrich will entertaining fans in Rome, Ga. Dietrich is a columnist, novelist, and podcast host, known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Southern Living, Garden and Gun, The Tallahassee Democrat, Good Grit, South Magazine, Alabama Living, the Birmingham News, Thom Magazine, The Mobile Press Register, and he has authored thirteen books, and is the creator of the Sean of the South Podcast.
ROME, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

DAVID CARROLL: Drunker than Cooter Brown

I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near...
BRYANT, AL
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia

Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Big Lots Returning to Carrollton, Roses Express Saying Goodbye

Big V Property Group confirmed Big Lots recently inked a deal to bring a 38,574 square-foot store back to Carrollton, to First Tuesday Mall. The store will replace Roses Express and the former Citi Trends location. Roses enjoyed a seven-year stay at First Tuesday Mall and is anticipated to close on December 24.
CARROLLTON, GA
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
WHAS 11

Suspect charged with murder in death of Migos rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
HOUSTON, TX
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy