10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
Free downtown holiday thrills
We recently went downtown to check out some favorite local holiday traditions. You'll hear about our winter rooftop bar adventure and Christkindlmarket food picks later this week, but today, we're tackling inflation. Here's the 411 on free downtown holiday fun: 🛍 Marshall Field's/Macy's windows on State: The building's trumpets and lights still make for holiday magic, but the less-than-spectacular window displays this year remind us of hard times for a chain that recently closed 40 locations, including on the Magnificent Mile. Double selfie on State Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios ⛸ Ice skating: You can still skate...
A guide to holiday fun in Dallas
If you happen to be heading to North Texas for the holidays, we've got some tips to make the journey as bright and gay as possible.Driving the news: Our incredibly wise and attractive colleagues at Axios Dallas have whipped up a quick tip sheet.They even wrote that line. What to do: If you do nothing else, you must go to the Dallas Arboretum to see the annual Christmas displays."Holiday at the Arboretum" includes 12 ornate vignettes depicting the 12 days of Christmas and an elaborate Christmas village with drinks, snacks and various goodies for sale. There's also a mansion...
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
You Can Book A Stay In This Holiday Hotel Room & It’s Like Stepping Into A Gingerbread House
Who says Christmas kitsch is just for kids? The Sweet Escape Holiday Room at the Bellyard Hotel in Atlanta, GA is anything but a place for the Grinch to enjoy. The space is pure holiday bliss. From the candy-covered walls to the sweet smell of freshly baked sugar cookies in the air — there's a refresher called just that, according to staff members — this room experience gives all the holiday feels: comfort, excitement, warmth, and utter delight.
A 3,500-home subdivision is sprouting up in Texas Hill Country
Construction is set to begin next year on a 3,500-home subdivision on a ranch fronting Lake Travis, the latest batch of homes to blanket Austin's western flank.Why it matters: Suburban sprawl continues virtually unabated in the environmentally sensitive Hill Country.What they're saying: The Areté Collective — developers of the planned Thomas Ranch subdivision — say their project will feature "sustainability as a foundational pillar.""While the last generation was about what you build, this generation is focused on what you preserve," Rebecca Buchan, CEO of Areté Collective, said.Details: The homes, for rent and sale, will be built on the 2,200-acre ranch...
Four outdoor ice skating rinks in metro Phoenix worth visiting
Most of us love that our weather doesn't allow for our local lakes to freeze over, but there's no denying the winter magic of outdoor ice skating.Lucky for us, there are several manmade outdoor rinks across the Valley.❄️ Winter Wonderland Ice Rink: Downtown Mesa has once again opened a 6,000-square-foot ice rink as part of its Merry Main Street tradition. After you're done skating, check out the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree and 12-foot-tall menorah. Details: Open Mondays-Fridays from 5pm-10pm and weekends from noon-10pm at the Plaza at Mesa City Center. Reduced hours on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve and closed...
Unique 'Santa Park' in Finland Is the Ultimate Christmas Destination
It's inside a huge cavern within the Arctic Circle!
30 Indoor Activities for Kids to Beat the Winter Boredom Blues
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s frigid outside and your trusted lineup of family-friendly activities is letting you down like a fair-weather friend. Time to...
Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
Add some ice skating to your holiday season in Atlanta at Atlantic Station, Ponce City Market's Skate the Sky, Avalon on Ice or one of these other open air skating rinks in Atlanta.
10 best Christmas light displays in Denver
Denver is dazzling this time of year, with holiday lights twinkling across the city and suburbs. Here are 10 can't-miss displays to see the sparkles this season:. The Mile High Tree: Step inside America's tallest digital tree — at 110 feet tall — to enjoy a spectacular immersive art installation in the heart of Civic Center Park. Admission is free.
Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza Ice Skating Rink Reopens Thursday
After delaying its opening once then shutting down after technical difficulties, Holidays on the Plaza will officially reopen to the public Thursday night in downtown Tuscaloosa. As previously reported, the original opening date for the seasonal ice-skating rink was scheduled for November 21, but that date was pushed back due...
Yes, It Exists: Elf on The Shelf Claus Couture Line
If you have children at home who still believe in Santa Claus, then you may have an Elf on The Shelf who visits each holiday season and makes your kids feel paranoid. Known as Scout Elves, theses elves are distinguished from the rest of Santa’s Helpers by their distinctive red-and-white suit, white collar and pointy hat.
