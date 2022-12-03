Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
ETH enthusiasts should brace for lower volatility based on these observations
ETH managed to cross the $1,200 bar in the last weeks of 2022. ETH whales preferred to hold on to the altcoin than sell their holdings. Now that Ethereum [ETH] has crossed the $1,200 range, it is only logical to wonder how it will conclude 2022. Here are some recent observations that may set the pace for ETH’s performance in the short term.
Litecoin, its growing mining difficulty, and why it could go against LTC’s price action
Litecoin mining difficulty continues to increase, potentially risking miner profitability. Litecoin’s upside was experiencing slow momentum at press time. Litecoin [LTC] demonstrated positive growth in multiple facets over the last few weeks. Those areas included its hash rate and price. The network’s latest announcement confirmed that mining difficulty also went up and here’s why that might spoil the party.
BNB Chain crosses major dApp milestone; will this popularity help BNB’s next rally
BNB Chain’s dApps performed well in the current market, with PancakeSwap capitalizing on the World Cup hype. However, BNB’s volume and velocity depreciated over the last month. BNB Chain’s dApps grew over different sectors over the last week. According to a tweet posted by BNB Chain’s official account...
Litecoin: Assessing the odds of LTC sustaining its ongoing bull rally
LTC’s MVRV Ratio spiked considerably over the past few days. Litecoin [LTC] managed to outperform most cryptos lately, as it registered over 9% gains in just 24 hours. This was a promising uptick that increased the possibility of a further increase in its price over the coming days. Interestingly,...
Buterin’s one-stop solution to survive in the crypto market is all you need to know
Vitalik Buterin prioritizes technology over price watching to have a long run in the crypto market. Crypto market has lost at least $2.9 billion to crypto scams in 2022. The Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin advised weary crypto investors to focus on technology instead of price watching and trading. Buterin shared this advice with a crypto investor named CoinMamba on Twitter who expressed his disappointment with scammers and fraudsters in the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin: Why BTC’s monetary policy connection should not be overlooked
Bitcoin cannot escape its correlation from traditional markets. Short-term sentiment was caught in between declining optimism and increasing gloom. Bitcoin [BTC] has had an affinity with monetary policy since the advent of the new market cycle, according to Quantum Economics expert and on-chain analyst Jan Wüstenfeld. In his 4 December CryptoQuant publication, Wüstenfeld opined that BTC’s negative sentiment, accompanied by declining economic prospects, was no random occurrence.
Can Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest price action give investors a December to remember
CryptoQuant’s analysis suggested a possible market button for BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] registered upticks over the last week, but its price remained lower than expectations. At press time, BTC’s price had increased by nearly 3% over the past seven days. Furthermore, BTC was trading right above the $17,000 mark at $17,019.18, with a market capitalization of $327.2 billion.
How UNI’s bearish divergence could turn into a shorting opportunity for traders
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. UNI fell below $6.381 after BTC’s short-term downward move. A break below the $6.10 support level provides a shorting opportunity. Uniswap [UNI] fell below $6.381 after Bitcoin...
Why Hedera [HBAR] remains a long-term bet as per this executive and these metrics
Hedera exec expressed optimism about the network’s future. HBAR’s short-term performance may remain in limbo despite more favorable long-term outlook. Hedera [HBAR] delivered a rather unenthusiastic performance in the second half of 2022, so much that it shattered any expectations of short-term upside. While this might be discouraging for HBAR holders, the latest update still supported a favorable long-term outlook.
Avalanche, Ethereum, and how BTC.b could trigger a rally for AVAX
Avalanche’s BTC.b witnessed a massive growth in supply. But, Avalanche’s TVL witnessed a continued decline. According to Data Analytics’ tweet on 2 December, the amount of Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged [BTC.b] on Avalanche [AVAX] surpassed that of the Ethereum network. This development suggested that users may have spotted new opportunities on the Avalanche network and have showcased their faith in the protocol.
Ethereum may consider DAO stablecoins for the future as ETH slides
Ethereum considered DAO-backed stablecoins as part of its future plans. ETH progressed towards strong buying momentum even though sell pressure thrived. Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, said in his 5 December blog post that DAO stablecoins could be integral to the project’s future. The crypto bigwig noted that the ability of these coins to allow collateralization makes them the most qualified.
Is holding Ethereum in Q4 far from profitable? These metrics suggest…
Ethereum turned inflationary as network supply fees fail to surge. Network validators remain staunch in their duty to avoid slashing events while ETH consolidated. Ethereum’s [ETH] quest for profitability took another sour turn as it returned to inflationary condition after a few attempts at the opposite. According to Token Terminal, the decentralized blockchain daily earning in the last 365 days revealed a very low value.
Will MKR investors ‘Make’ it through the last days of 2022? This data suggests…
MakerDAO introduced a new token to add to its collateral. Revenue generated increased due to real world assets and plans to increase yields get approved. MakerDAO, in a new proposal on 3 December, decided to increase the yields gained by DAI holders. Along with that, MakerDAO also added new tokens to their collateral. Thus, increasing activity in the protocol could lead to more interest in the DAO and affect the MKR token.
AXS grows by 20% in 24 hours; are holders looking at a brighter future
Axie Infinity commenced its plans to achieve a progressive decentralization continuum. On 5 November, play-to-earn GameFi project Axie Infinity [AXS] announced its plans for the progressive decentralization of its gaming universe. This caused the value of its soon-to-be governance token AXS to rally by 20% in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
MATIC sees volatility reduce, but can a move upward follow next week?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC has seen extreme volatility in the past month. It had some bullish momentum even on the higher timeframes, and a move toward $1 was likely. MATIC has made...
Crypto services from abroad restricted in UK under Rishi Sunak’s reign?
Despite the incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s verbal support for cryptocurrencies, the planned regulatory framework is expected to increase business monitoring. The legal revisions will probably restrict foreign corporations’ operations in the UK while increasing the financial regulator’s authority. Compulsory for crypto companies to register with the...
ApeCoin hits $20 million as staking goes live; but what’s at ‘stake’ for APE here
ApeCoin officially began the staking on its network and it only took a few hours to hit $20 million. APE ‘s NVT showed that circulation outpaced the network value. Blockchain development firm, HorizenLabs, announced that the long-awaited ApeCoin [APE] staking was finally live. According to the update, the pre-commitment period had begun.
Bitcoin mining difficulty drops by more than 7%, thanks to crypto winter
Bitcoin mining difficulty fell by a great margin on 6 December. This was one rare instance that happened after July 2021. The drop in difficulty at block height 766,080 was 7.32% as per the data on the BTC.com mining pool. After the bearish market sentiment hit the cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin...
