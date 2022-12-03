ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Signature Holiday Cocktail Recipe

By Mandi Jacewicz
We'll have to give this a try!

If you’ve been searching for a simple cocktail to call your own, you might want to check out this next idea. TikTok content creator, actress and entrepreneur @ reesewitherspoon shares her signature drink recipe. We could really get on board with this easy idea.

You won’t have to worry about running out of mixers with this recipe!

How effortless is that? She’s too funny! This simple cocktail uses a very full glass of champagne, a thimble of juice and a berry. Perfecto! What more do you need? You can always skip the mixer altogether or you could double the thimble too. Whether it's cranberry, orange, or peach, we think a thimble is the perfect amount of juice. For those of us who don't have a thimble handy, maybe she’ll start selling a line of thimble sized shot glasses. They would sure make great stocking stuffers!

The audience was into this drink idea. Viewer @GreatWolfLodge commented, "*sifts through Monopoly to find a thimble for our mixer*, lol.” Ha! That’s another place we can find a thimble. Viewer @Alykat812 noted, “Won me at the thimble of mixer.” Yep, that won us over too. Viewer @Kristen said, “Ok, this just became my signature holiday cocktail too... Cheers.” We think many will make this their signature drink. Viewer @CaseyJo added, "Okay, but don’t gate-keep on the two-piece velvet suit.” Too funny, and we would also be interested to know more about that sensational suit!

This fabulous cocktail idea can help you throw the best holiday party your friends have seen in ages. And the best part is that you really can’t mess it up!

