Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
Proceeds from tree raffle to help expand homeless shelter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A nonprofit known for taking on homelessness head-on is using a holiday decoration to boost donations. ANEW Place, centered in Chittenden County, is holding its second Celebration of Trees. Some 34 different organizations donated a decorated tree to be raffled off. Last year they raised $34,000....
Vermont celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the Statehouse lawn was lit up. A large crowd was on hand to see this year’s tree lighting. The more than 40-foot Balsam tree is one of the largest ever on the Statehouse lawn. It was donated by North Light Tree Farm in Calais.
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors
BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year, but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
Green Mountain Care Board holds community meeting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group the Green Mountain Care Board will meet with providers and hold a public meeting on Monday. The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.
With community donations they purchased the old Methodist church in downtown Rutland. A building that’s been empty since 2018. AW Rich Funeral Home held a ceremony open to anyone with a pet they wanted to remember. Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend. Updated: 17 hours ago. It’s been a...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list as most of us do, especially when it highlights New England. I mean let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. And each New England state feels a bit different which adds to the variety.
Saying Good-bye to McNeill’s
One of our favorite places to hang out when we first moved to Brattleboro was McNeill’s on Eliot Street. Having moved up from Boston/Cambridge, home of many gritty, grubby Irish-style pubs that were not then or ever going to be fern bars (remember those?), we were happy to grab a pint at Brattleboro’s equivalent spot whenever we had a free evening. Although many of our new Brattleboro compatriots seemed to prefer fern bars, we never found the clean scene that inspiring. Despite pressure to transfer our allegiance to places shiny and new, we continued to frequent McNeill’s, where an affordable pint was always available and the ambience was right.
A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub
On Friday, musician turned beer maker Ray McNeill and his namesake brewery were local institutions. Then, over the weekend, both were inexplicably gone. Read the story on VTDigger here: A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub.
Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women-owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
This morning five steps you should consider before putting your money to work. Also, mind your manners. We get etiquette advice from Lizzy Post, Emily Post Institute. And patients left in the dark when some doctors battle serious addiction issues. Holiday pet remembrance service. Updated: 17 hours ago. AW Rich...
Water emergency announced in village of Whitehall
On Monday morning, the village of Whitehall announced a water emergency spanning the entirety of the village water system. The village Department of Public Works is investigating a major leak in the system.
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
339-Mile Power Line Construction Beginning In Washington County
Construction is beginning in Washington County, NY, on the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line, being developed by Transmission Developers Inc, between Hydro-Québec in Canada and and New York City. The massive power line is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2026. Champlain Hudson Power...
Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their name of crimes...that are no longer crimes. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal...
