Over the weekend, a report came out from 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman that the Oregon Ducks were working hard to close in on 4-star running back Jayden Limar, a verbal commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the state of Washington. Now there is a new report out there from Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins (subscription) for the Ducks to get the job done and officially flip Limar to Oregon. Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Limar is rated as the No. 14 RB in the nation, and the No. 4 player in the state of Washington. This would be a big get...

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 MINUTES AGO