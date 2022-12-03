ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after stealing car, breaking into home

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released new body camera video of officers tracking down a suspect with a long criminal history.

According to OKCPD, Ray Pigeon has previously been convicted for pointing a firearm, domestic abuse, larceny of an automobile and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student

However, this time, Pigeon was attempting to steal a car. The ordeal happened on Nov. 10, 2022.

“Officers responded to a disturbance call where the driver of the stolen pickup truck crashed through a gate,” said the police department in a Facebook post. “The suspect attempted to steal a car from the property by towing it off with the stolen truck.”

When police arrived, Pigeon took off running, according to the police report.

During the foot chase, police briefly lost track of Pigeon, and he allegedly broke into a nearby woman’s home.

“I was asleep in my room, and I heard really heavy bangs [on my door],” said Heather Woods. “After the third bang, the door exploded in pieces. Everything came in on me and there was this big man standing in front of me.”

The police report shows Pigeon told Woods, “the cops are after me” as he forced his way inside.

“And he was trying to get away from them and I needed to shut the F up or he would kill me,” said Woods. “He pushed me up against my counter in my kitchen and I reached my hand back and grabbed a knife out of the drawer.”

Pigeon then ran out of Woods’ home and the foot chase with police picked back up. Pigeon was eventually caught and taken into custody.

He’s facing charges for second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, larceny of an automobile and obstructing an officer, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

Pigeon’s scheduled to be in court later this month. His bond was set at $150,000.

Comments / 2

Boz Seok
4d ago

Career criminals need to be in jail. Not wandering neighborhoods at night.

Reply
6
 

