Vernon, CT

zip06.com

Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm

An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
BRANFORD, CT
rew-online.com

Greyhill Group Acquires $5.9MM Multifamily Building in Hartford, CT

GreyHill Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in New York, has acquired Union Place Apartments, a 69-unit, Class-B apartment building in Hartford, Connecticut for $5.9 million. The property is located at 64-82 Union Place. “We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our portfolio further in Connecticut, and we’re...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

$4.5M Fire Truck, Police SUV Plan Advances

Should a once-in-a-lifetime flood of federal money be used to fund more gas-powered public safety vehicles, while the city contends with a looming climate crisis and one of the highest asthma rates in the country?. Alders raised those questions — even as they moved ahead the Elicker Administration’s proposal to use $4.5...
NEW HAVEN, CT
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
WATERTOWN, CT
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident

2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford

WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. We're showing off holiday lights displays from around the state! We stopped by a home in Stafford Springs that goes all out for a good cause. Updated: 2...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Day Four Trains Collided in East Thompson

Thompson, Connecticut, was the site of one of the most horrific railway accidents in American history. The catastrophe claimed the lives of two railway workers, injured hundreds of passengers, and remains one of the only accidents in US history to involve four trains. Early on the morning of December 4,...
THOMPSON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Get going on Parkade

With the state and national elections finally behind us, it is now time to concentrate our efforts on issues of local concern. For Manchester, our biggest issue plaguing the town is the decade-long delay of the Broad Street Parkade. Manchester’s exclusionary relationship with the master developer ended in July with...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Sikorsky Aircraft loses $1.3B contract with U.S. Army

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford-based helicopter manufacturer, lost out on a big contract with the U.S. Army. The army was searching for the next generation of long-range helicopters, but Sikorsky will not be its new supplier. Instead, the army signed Bell Textron, a Texas-based company. It was awarded the $1.3 billion contract […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

