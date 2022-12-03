Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm
An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
rew-online.com
Greyhill Group Acquires $5.9MM Multifamily Building in Hartford, CT
GreyHill Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in New York, has acquired Union Place Apartments, a 69-unit, Class-B apartment building in Hartford, Connecticut for $5.9 million. The property is located at 64-82 Union Place. “We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our portfolio further in Connecticut, and we’re...
$4.5M Fire Truck, Police SUV Plan Advances
Should a once-in-a-lifetime flood of federal money be used to fund more gas-powered public safety vehicles, while the city contends with a looming climate crisis and one of the highest asthma rates in the country?. Alders raised those questions — even as they moved ahead the Elicker Administration’s proposal to use $4.5...
Jordan’s Furniture to open another New England store, its second Connecticut location
The Westfarms location is slated to include a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment attraction in addition to its showroom. Jordan’s Furniture announced Monday it’s opening an eighth location, in an ex-Lord & Taylor at the Westfarms Mall in West Hartford-Farmington. The store will be the company’s second Connecticut location,...
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
nbcboston.com
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
CT aerospace suppliers were shocked by the Army's decision to give the Black Hawk helicopter replacement contract to Bell over Sikorsky.
'It's Been Difficult': Wallingford Pizzeria Closes After More Than A Decade In Business
The owners of a Connecticut pizzeria have made the tough decision to close their business after more than a decade. Minervini's Pizzeria in the New Haven County town of Wallingford has officially closed, the owners announced in a message to customers on Friday, Dec. 2. "As most of you must...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident
2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford
WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. We're showing off holiday lights displays from around the state! We stopped by a home in Stafford Springs that goes all out for a good cause. Updated: 2...
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
Stratford-based Sikorsky loses bid to build Future Long Range Assault Aircraft
Bell Textron, which is based in Texas, will build the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.
connecticuthistory.org
The Day Four Trains Collided in East Thompson
Thompson, Connecticut, was the site of one of the most horrific railway accidents in American history. The catastrophe claimed the lives of two railway workers, injured hundreds of passengers, and remains one of the only accidents in US history to involve four trains. Early on the morning of December 4,...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Get going on Parkade
With the state and national elections finally behind us, it is now time to concentrate our efforts on issues of local concern. For Manchester, our biggest issue plaguing the town is the decade-long delay of the Broad Street Parkade. Manchester’s exclusionary relationship with the master developer ended in July with...
Sikorsky Aircraft loses $1.3B contract with U.S. Army
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford-based helicopter manufacturer, lost out on a big contract with the U.S. Army. The army was searching for the next generation of long-range helicopters, but Sikorsky will not be its new supplier. Instead, the army signed Bell Textron, a Texas-based company. It was awarded the $1.3 billion contract […]
