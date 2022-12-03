ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 'White Cheddar Hatch Chile Mac and Cheese' Is Downright Incredible

By Tamika M. Murray
 4 days ago

Skip the boxed stuff and whip this up instead.

During the holiday season, certain dishes are staples in our households. We understand what’s a tradition in your home might not be one in ours. That’s okay. But if you’re a mac and cheese lover, you’ll love this new spin on the delicious dish.

TikTok content creator @saltandsagenutrition shared her recipe for White Cheddar Hatch Mac and Cheese . It’s not what we expected. Skip the boxed stuff and whip this up instead.

At first glance, the White Cheddar Hatch Mac and Cheese appeared to be like traditional baked mac and cheese. But if you take a closer look at the ingredients, you’ll see a few differences. The White Cheddar Hatch Mac and Cheese are made with Cavatappi pasta, bread crumbs, Hatch Diced Green Chiles, butter, flour, milk, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, ground mustard, smoked paprika, Extra Sharp Cheddar cheese, and Pepper Jack cheese. Follow along to the video, and you’ll be eating this in no time.

We like the idea of adding diced green chiles. We’re confident the flavor will be terrific. But how did the TikTok community react to this recipe? Let’s find out now. User @Julie Carmen wrote, “At this point, I had kind of a lot of wine, so I didn’t get a great shot.” This is why we love you. You’re all of us!” @Ruwa Romman said, “Thanks for the liquid tip! Definitely trying that tomorrow.” @Emily Daniel said, “The Cavatappi makes it feel so much fancier.”

The TikTok viewers love the recipe as we do. So, if you want to check out more content, please visit @saltandsagenutrition’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss it.

