Dad Transforms Playhouse Into Giant Gingerbread House

By Amanda Hoyer
 4 days ago

This is so cute!

If you're a parent, you know how difficult it can be to find ways to entertain your kids during the holidays. But this dad found an inventive way to keep his kids interested: transforming their playhouse into a giant gingerbread house.

You might think this is just a playhouse, but it's a giant gingerbread house. And folks were mighty impressed by this dad's creativity.

"Oh, mannnn!!!! You are the bomb!!! That is purely awesome and me, how the hell did I not know bout this!!!! This is incredible!!!!" @ Junior Smith

"Makes me wish I hadn't taken my kids house to the dump. That is a great repurpose. Cute!" @ user4467925451163

In this video, the dad transforms an ordinary playhouse into something magical by adding frosting and candy decorations. It's unclear if he used sugar cookies or cut up real ones to make them look more like gingerbread houses; either way, it looks delicious!

Spray foam insulation was used to make the playhouse look made from candy, much like in the classic story "Hansel and Gretel." He also enclosed the playhouse with plywood, framed it with 2x4s, and added lattice work around the roof.

The gingerbread house is a masterpiece. It's a symbol of what we can do when we put our minds to it, and the way that we can use the holiday season to bring people together.

This dad worked hard to build this Gingerbread House and has shown us all how much fun it can be to work on a project for kids. If you really want this playhouse (and happen to live in Ohio), you can buy it. Check out the caption on the original video.

Community Policy