College Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, Dec. 3)

Here's a quick look at the college football games on today, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

There are nine college football games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, and all but one have the same thing in common – they will crown a conference champion. Whether it will be played on campus or at a neutral site, there is plenty at stake in each of these championship tilts.

So if you're wondering " What college football games are on today? " know this: There are nine involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Saturday, Dec. 3.

Note: Rankings listed are per the College Football Playoff rankings. Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

College Football Games on TV Today

MAC Football Championship Game: Toledo vs. Ohio (Detroit), 12 p.m. on ESPN

Ford Field hosts the MAC title game once again and Ohio is hoping to end a long drought with a win over Toledo. The Bobcats haven't won a MAC championship since 1968. The Rockets are looking for their first crown since 2017. Whichever team wins, will do with either a backup quarterback or a banged-up starter at the helm.

Big 12 Football Championship Game: No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (Arlington, Texas), 12 p.m. on ABC

TCU can make a strong case for a spot in the College Football Playoff even with a loss to Kansas State. However, the Horned Frogs want to leave no doubt and stay undefeated by knocking off the Wildcats for the second time this season.

Valparaiso at New Mexico State, 3 p.m. on FloSports/Bally AZ/Comcast NM

This is the lone outlier of Saturday's slate. New Mexico State is playing a regular-season makeup game against FCS Valparaiso after it couldn't find another FBS team to replace its canceled Oct. 22 home date with San Jose State. The Aggies can climb to .500 with a win over the Beacons, but win or lose, they already know they going bowling thanks to the NCAA granting them a waiver earlier this week.

Sun Belt Football Championship Game: Coastal Carolina at Troy , 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Troy has one of the top defenses in the country led by the FBS' all-time leading tackler (Carlton Martial) but the main storyline for this game is whether Coastal Carolina will have star quarterback Grayson McCall or not. The Chanticleers are a completely different team when the two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year is piloting the offense.

SEC Championship Game: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta), 4 p.m. on CBS

Georgia is probably going back to the College Football Playoff regardless of how this one turns out but the Bulldogs have a chance to do something they didn't last year – win the SEC title. LSU killed its playoff chances by losing to Texas A&M last Saturday but the Tigers can play spoiler and add another impressive accomplishment to Brian Kelly's first season at the helm.

Mountain West Football Championship Game: Fresno State at Boise State , 4 p.m. on FOX

Fresno State hasn't lost a game since getting blown out 40-20 by Boise State back on Oct. 8. The Bulldogs return to the blue turf to exact some payback and this time quarterback Jake Haener will be leading the offense. The Broncos have won seven of eight and are eager to reclaim supremacy in the conference they used to dominate not too long ago.

American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game: No. 22 UCF at No. 18 Tulane , 4 p.m. on ABC

There's more than just an AAC title on the line in this one. The winner will claim the Group of 5's automatic berth in a New Year's Six bowl as well. Tulane is looking to get even for a 38-31 home loss to UCF on Nov. 12.

ACC Football Championship Game: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.), 8 p.m. on ABC

Both teams limp into Bank of America Stadium with Clemson getting upset at home by South Carolina last Saturday and North Carolina falling in overtime to rival NC State in Chapel Hill on Black Friday. There's still plenty to play for, including a likely Orange Bowl berth for the winner.

Big Ten Football Championship Game: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Indianapolis), 8 p.m. on FOX

Michigan had the statement win of last weekend, dominating Ohio State in the Horseshoe, putting the Wolverines on the cusp of a return trip to the College Football Playoff. Purdue earned a trip to Indianapolis with three straight wins to close out the regular season and now the Boilermakers have a chance to not only claim their first outright Big Ten title in nearly 100 years (1929, shared it in 2000), but also make the selection committee's job a little more interesting.

