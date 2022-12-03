ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Needs a Christmas Tree When You Can Have a Christmas Cactus Instead

By Amanda Hoyer
 4 days ago

It's so weird and we love it.

If you love the look of a Christmas tree but can't find one where you live, or if it's raining outside and you don't want to risk taking your tree out of storage, consider this alternative: a Christmas cactus . They are just as easy to put together as real trees and are much more interesting than plastic ones. And best of all, they're a little bit more seasonal too!

Christmas cactuses are a more interesting alternative to Christmas trees. But we're not talking about the plant. Christmas cactuses aren't traditional decorations and can be shaped like anything you want (especially if you build your own).

Folks loved the ingenuity, remarking on wanting one of their own or feeling just how much it made sense.

"As someone who lives in Arizona, I approve and expect to see it again next year." @ GhostieRylee

"That’s so cute! And presents fit under more easily!" @ angie.lionheart

The creator even shared how excited she was to match their wrapping paper to the new western theme.

"Yes!!! We're so excited to get some presents under the tree! We definitely have to find some southwestern themed wrapping paper!!" @ Chloé · Creator

The best part about the Christmas Cactus is that you can make it as big or small as you want and change its shape to suit your holiday decorating needs.

A Christmas tree is something many of us put in our homes to celebrate the holiday season. A Christmas cactus makes a lot more sense than a pine tree for desert climates. Even though you can grow cactuses into different shapes by training the plant, an artificial Christmas cactus has the same longevity as a traditional tree (without the huge pain of wrapping a giant cone in lights and garland).

