Salisbury, NC

2 children killed, 1 adult seriously burned in Salisbury house fire, officials say

By Ciara Lankford
 4 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Salisbury Fire and Rowan County Emergency Services were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Church Street for a reported fire.

As emergency crews arrived at the scene, flames and smoke were showing from the home. Emergency personnel were able to quickly extinguish the fire overnight.

At the time of the fire, officials said there were four people found inside the home. Two children were located by firefighters and were found dead. An adult was rushed to Rowan Regional Medical Center with serious burns and later airlifted to Baptist Medical Center.

One firefighter had to be treated at the scene and then taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center, out of an abundance of caution, fire officials said.

The Miller Ferry Fire Department, Spencer Fire Department, East Spencer Fire Department, Granite Quarry Fire Department, and the Salisbury Police Department all assisted in this incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Salisbury Fire Marshal’s Office and Salisbury Police are investigating.

