LeBron James vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: How do the two superstars compare in their first 10 years in the league?

By Matthew Dugandzic
 4 days ago

The Greek Freak versus The King. How do these two superstars compare?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are some of the biggest names in the league today. The two superstars have dominated the NBA for some time now. While LeBron has been around for over 2 decades now, Giannis is in his 10th season in the league. Many would say the Greek Freak is the new face of the NBA, while The King is slowly walking into the sunset of his illustrious career. But the 20-year-old veteran proved he still has something to say, beating the Greek forward in last night's matchup.

Let's take a look at how these two stars fared in their first 10 years in the league.

LeBron James

LeBron was the Number 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was widely expected to go Number 1 overall, and the hype surrounding him was immense. LeBron had one of the greatest seasons ever as a rookie and won the Rookie of the Year award. By his second year, he was already one of the best players in the league.

LeBron took the Cavs to the playoffs for the first time in 2006, and in 2007, he did something remarkable. He took an underdog Cavs team to the NBA Finals. They did lose to the Spurs, but his feat was extraordinary.

By 2008, LeBron was regarded as the best player in the league, and he was above everyone else. He won two MVPs in a row as he led the Cavs to league-best records. But without enough help, LeBron was unable to break the championship barrier.

In 2010, LeBron moved to the Miami Heat in one of the most controversial moves ever as he joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to create a super team. The Heat reached the Finals in LeBron's first year, but the King had one of the worst series of his career, and the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

After this humiliating defeat, LeBron became a different beast. In his second year with the Heat, LeBron won his third MVP award, and he was finally able to clinch his first title. He also won his first NBA Finals MVP award. And in his 10th year in the league, Bron followed it up with his fourth MVP award and a second title/Finals MVP in a row. He solidified his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Unlike LeBron, the Greek Freak had a much quieter arrival in the NBA. He was selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013 NBA draft. The Greek Freak had a slow rise to stardom. He became a starter in his second year and was slowly becoming the face of the Bucks.

By his fourth year, Giannis was an All-Star, and the Bucks were a playoff team. He had the makings of a potential superstar, and the Bucks made sure they held on to him. He earned another All-Star appearance the next year, but the Bucks were faltering in the first round of the playoffs.

In 2018, the Bucks had a coaching change, as they got Mike Budenholzer and unlocked Giannis. He went on a tear that year, averaging career highs across the board. He earned his first MVP award and led the Bucks to the Conference Finals. The Bucks fell short, but they now had a superstar on their hands. Giannis followed it up with another stellar campaign and earned another MVP award and his first Defensive Player of the Year award. But the Bucks faltered in the playoffs again as they fell to the Miami Heat in the second round.

The next year, Giannis made slight adjustments to his game, and this bore fruit. He had another All-NBA campaign, and the Bucks were poised for a deep playoff run. Giannis put the team on his back and carried them to their first Finals appearance in a long time. He put in the best performances of his career and earned his first NBA title and first NBA Finals MVP award. The following year, Giannis had another stellar campaign, and the Bucks were the favorites to repeat. But an injury to his fellow All-Star Khris Middleton ruined their campaign, and they lost out in the second round.

Now Giannis is in his 10th year, and he started on a tear. He could be in line for his third MVP award, and the Bucks are again one of the favorites to win the NBA title.

How do they compare?

By their 10th year, these stars had established themselves as the best players in the league. Their routes were a little different, but they had become the faces of the league. LeBron had two titles in his first 10 years, while Giannis has 1 and may well match LeBron by the end of this year. On the MVP front, LeBron had four by year 10, while Giannis can only get to three if he wins this year.

LeBron maybe takes the slight win when we compare the first 10 years of their careers, but Giannis still has a lot of time to catch up and maybe even throw himself into the conversation with the greats.

