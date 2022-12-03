• The Ladies of the Universalist church did surprising well on their 15 cent supper Friday evening, the receipts amounting to $82. • The Mandt Wagon Co. basketball team met Waterloo in Portage. On Friday evening they tackled the crack team in the state, the Co. F boys, the score being 28 to 18. Manager Palmer thinks they ran up against the real thing.

