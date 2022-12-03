Read full article on original website
Stoughton December history
• The Ladies of the Universalist church did surprising well on their 15 cent supper Friday evening, the receipts amounting to $82. • The Mandt Wagon Co. basketball team met Waterloo in Portage. On Friday evening they tackled the crack team in the state, the Co. F boys, the score being 28 to 18. Manager Palmer thinks they ran up against the real thing.
Q&A with Stoughton Area School District superintendent Dan Keyser
For Stoughton Area School District superintendent Dan Keyser, it’s all about figuring out solutions. Originally trained as an engineer but now in his 25th year in education, he’s in the midst of his first year leading the district, taking over this summer for long-time SASD superintendent (and college colleague) Tim Onsager, who retired in February.
DOT Hwy. 51 meeting is Dec. 15 in Dunkirk
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 County N, to discuss proposed roadway improvements along Hwy. 51 between Spring Road and I-39/90 east of Stoughton. WisDOT is developing plans to reconstruct this five-mile...
Richard Proctor
Richard "Rick" Proctor, 76, Madison, formerly of Stoughton died on Tuesday, Nov.29, 2022 at Lake Mills Health Services after a long illness. Rick was born on February 21, 1946 in Chicago, the son of the late Richard B. and Arline (Grigsby) Proctor. Rick graduated from Lyons Township High School LaGrange,...
Stoughton recognized as national renewable energy leader
The Grinch isn’t the only thing that’s green this season. It seems that Stoughton residents have stepped up their game when it comes to using “green” energy, according to a recent national study that showed an increase in the city’s top-10 national ranking. According to...
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs fall to Badger Lightning in Badger Conference opener
The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op dropped its Badger Conference opener to the Badger Lightning 4-0 on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Mandt Community Center. Stoughton co-op (1-5, 0-1 Badger Conference) also lost to Central Wisconsin 7-0 on Friday, Dec. 2, at Mandt Community Center. Lightning 4, Icebergs 0. Badger...
SASD ‘Meeting expectations’ per state report card
The Stoughton Area School District is meeting expectations and graduating students at a higher rate than the state average, according to its latest report card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, although its overall score has dipped for the second straight year. At the Monday, Dec. 5 Stoughton Area...
Boys hockey: Stoughton opens up Badger East play with pair of defeats
The Stoughton boys hockey team dropped its Badger East Conference opener 7-0 to Waunakee on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at The Ice Pond in Waunakee. Stoughton followed that up with a 9-0 Badger East loss to Monona Grove on Friday, Dec. 2, at Hartmeyer Ice Arena. Monona Grove 9, Stoughton 0.
