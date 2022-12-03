Read full article on original website
Amazon wants to give you $2 a month to spy on your phone usage
Amazon mentions on its FAQ page that when panelists enable ad verification, Amazon is able to see what ads from Amazon they looked at on their device. The ads in question include both Amazon’s own ads and third-party ads that advertise through Amazon Ads. As for how it works, the company states:
Daily Authority: 🧑🤝🧑 Top tips for snoozing social media
Effectively recognize and control a social media addiction, get excited for Spotify Wrapped, and more in today's Edition. Hello again, and welcome to the Daily Authority. I woke up far too early this morning to beat the planned power cut, but the scrumptious bowl of fruit I had for breakfast mostly made up for it.
December Pixel feature drop incoming: Here's what's new across Google's devices
Google has also announced some upcoming Pixel phone and watch features. Google has released the December 2022 Pixel feature drop. The company says it’s the biggest feature release to date. The update is going out to the Pixel 4a through to the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. The...
Can you turn off Dynamic Island on iPhone 14?
When Apple recently brought out the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, they also introduced a brand new feature called Dynamic Island. As my colleague Roger recently wrote, this interesting new feature “surrounds the camera notch with info on things like calls, music, notifications, and turn-by-turn navigation. In some cases, you can tap and hold on the Island to bring up controls or extra information. A quick tap launches the relevant full app.” The new feature is popular, but some people disagree and want to turn off Dynamic Island. But is it possible?
Is jailbreaking still a thing? What the jailbreak community looks like in 2022
Everyone wanted to jailbreak their iPhone in the 2010s, so why has the hype died down?. Ever since the release of the first iPhone, advanced users have looked for ways to unlock the full potential of Apple’s iOS operating system. In 2007, the first iOS jailbreak allowed users to set custom ringtones, install third-party games, and customize the home screen. Over the years, however, Apple has taken inspiration from many jailbreak-only features and baked them directly into iOS. With that in mind, is jailbreaking an iPhone or iPad still worthwhile? Here’s what you need to know.
Nothing says it's in talks with US carriers for a future smartphone
Carl Pei says the Phone 2 isn't coming soon, but will it land in the US when it eventually launches?. Nothing says it’s in talks with US mobile networks for a future smartphone. Company founder Carl Pei also noted that the Phone 2 isn’t launching anytime soon. The...
Poll: How long does it take to fully charge your phone?
Can you watch a movie in the time it takes to fully charge your handset?. Smartphone charging speeds have tumbled in the last few years, and you can now find phones that offer a full charge in well under 30 minutes. But there are still quite a few new devices that take ages to top up.
Spatial Audio support is coming to your Pixel via these apps
Virtual surround sound audio is coming to your Pixel phone, and these apps will support it first. Google has revealed which apps will support the new Spatial Audio feature. These apps are Google TV, HBO Max, Netflix, and YouTube. Google confirmed yesterday that the Pixel line’s upcoming Spatial Audio feature...
December 2022 Android security patch is here for Pixels
It's a long list of fixes across several areas, including device performance, connectivity, camera, and more. Google is now rolling out the December 2022 security patch for Pixels. The update is available for Pixel 4a and higher devices. It includes over 70 bug fixes and improvements across several areas. After...
What is Google Messages and how to use it
It might already be your default messaging app, but what is it, and how does it work?. Have you noticed that the default SMS app on your Android device is called Messages, with two blue speech bubbles overlapping on a white background? Perhaps without realizing it, you’ve been using Google Messages. Don’t worry if you don’t remember downloading it, as it usually comes pre-installed on most Android phones. But what exactly is the Google Messages app and how to use it? If you want to learn more, keep reading.
Everything you need to know about music on the Pixel Watch
Easy listening is just a few taps away. Unless you like working out to your own thoughts, you likely rely on an upbeat playlist to keep you moving. Fortunately, Google’s Pixel Watch supports plenty of third-party apps for playing music right from your wrist. Read on to find out how to stream jams or download them to your watch.
OnePlus announces it's making a 'fully customizable' mechanical keyboard
OnePlus is teaming up with Keychron to create a mechanical keyboard. OnePlus claims the keyboard will be “fully customizable.”. The company says that more information will come on December 15. While best known as a smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus hasn’t been afraid to explore other areas of interest including earbuds,...
Apple may have started work on a Macbook with foldable screen
Apple could join Asus and Lenovo in offering a computer with a folding screen. Apple has reportedly started work on a 20-inch foldable device. This could be a Macbook with a folding screen. Apple would join Asus and Lenovo in offering a PC with a folding display. Foldable phones and...
Google Photos tests new search function to let you find people by their face
Only some users are seeing the new function. Some people are finding that the Google Lens button within the image viewer in Google Photos has been replaced by a new search button. When looking at images with faces, the search button detects the face to find other photos with that...
You can now buy a phone with a retractable rear camera
The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro brings a retractable 2.5x rear camera to the table. So what does this do?. Oppo demonstrated an intriguing concept phone a year ago, bringing a retractable rear camera that offered 2x tele zoom and a smaller camera bump. Now, Tecno has beaten Oppo to the punch by launching a commercial phone with this technology.
Step aside ultrawide, ultra-tall monitors are perfect for reading and writing
The LG DualUp shows why height does matter. LG’s new DualUp monitor is unconventional, to say the least. It doesn’t look like any monitor I’ve ever used, let alone seen. The display stands 28 inches tall with a 16:18 aspect ratio. It’s a sight you’d be forgiven for stopping and staring at, but the decision to stand out with a unique design ultimately pays off for some special use cases, especially reading and writing. Not sure if a vertically stacked display is right for you? Let’s dig into where the LG DualUp stands tall and where it might fall short.
How to turn noise-cancelling on or off on your Beats Studio 3
Absorb yourself in your music as you see fit. When you think of active noise-cancelling (ANC), you probably think of brands like Sony or Bose. But Apple’s Beats Studio 3 offers some pretty decent competition. The headphones, by default, always have the ANC on, which constantly adapts to the amount of sound around you. Here are two quick ways to manually turn noise-cancelling on or off on your Beats Studio 3 headphones.
How to charge your Beats Studio Buds
One hour of playback from just five minutes of charging via USB-C. Apple keeps tip-toeing back and forth between USB-C and lightning connectors for various products. Because the Beats Studio Buds are targeted at a broader audience outside the Apple ecosystem, the case charges via USB-C. That may have inconvenienced some Apple enthusiasts, and unlike recent AirPods models, the buds don’t support wireless charging. Worry not; Android Authority is here to the rescue. Here’s how to charge your Beats Studio Buds.
Oppo's first flip phone could beat the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in several ways
This could be the best clamshell foldable on the market when it launches. The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s apparent specs have leaked online. Expect a Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, a 4,300mAh battery, and 44W charging. The phone is also tipped to arrive in global markets in Q1 2023. A...
You can now sign up for Telegram without a SIM
This new update also brings a few other notable additions. Telegram’s latest update lets you sign up for the service without a SIM card. This feature takes advantage of anonymous phone numbers. Telegram has a reputation for bringing plenty of features to the table ahead of WhatsApp, such as...
