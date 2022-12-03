ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Recognizing National Miners Day in the Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – December 6 is National Miners Day, an annual date to recognize the role mining plays in our lives and show appreciation for those who make mining their profession. The date has been recognized to honor those who have worked in mining since 2009, coinciding...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
UPMATTERS

Jellyfish in Michigan? It’s true, but no need to worry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Check out virtually any tourist shop along the lakeshore and you’ll find shirts, mugs and stickers that proudly claim Lake Michigan has no salt and no sharks. That is true, but did you know you can find wild jellyfish in the Mitten State?
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Michigan health officials encourage flu shots as case count climbs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While Michigan has avoided seeing a high number of influenza cases so far this season, health officials warn it’s just a matter of time. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 35 states have reported high or very high activity levels for the flu since the beginning of October. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 4.4 million people have caught the virus, 2,100 have died and 38,000 were hospitalized in that same time span.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPMATTERS

Life since winning Remarkable Women contest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
ESCANABA, MI
UPMATTERS

Roundtable: Certify teachers without bachelor’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of 39 intermediate school districts from across the state is calling for new teacher certification standards that do not require a bachelor’s degree. The Talent Together partnership of intermediate school districts, which was founded in May, said that between 2008 and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Life sentence sought for ringleader of governor kidnapping plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal prosecutors are asking that a metro Grand Rapids man convicted of plotting to kidnap the governor be sent to prison for the rest of his life. Adam Fox and Barry Croft, of Delaware, were convicted in August of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy