Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Recognizing National Miners Day in the Upper Peninsula
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – December 6 is National Miners Day, an annual date to recognize the role mining plays in our lives and show appreciation for those who make mining their profession. The date has been recognized to honor those who have worked in mining since 2009, coinciding...
UPMATTERS
Jellyfish in Michigan? It’s true, but no need to worry
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Check out virtually any tourist shop along the lakeshore and you’ll find shirts, mugs and stickers that proudly claim Lake Michigan has no salt and no sharks. That is true, but did you know you can find wild jellyfish in the Mitten State?
UPMATTERS
Michigan health officials encourage flu shots as case count climbs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While Michigan has avoided seeing a high number of influenza cases so far this season, health officials warn it’s just a matter of time. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 35 states have reported high or very high activity levels for the flu since the beginning of October. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 4.4 million people have caught the virus, 2,100 have died and 38,000 were hospitalized in that same time span.
UPMATTERS
Life since winning Remarkable Women contest
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
UPMATTERS
Roundtable: Certify teachers without bachelor’s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of 39 intermediate school districts from across the state is calling for new teacher certification standards that do not require a bachelor’s degree. The Talent Together partnership of intermediate school districts, which was founded in May, said that between 2008 and...
UPMATTERS
Gov. Whitmer makes historic appointment of first tribal citizen to Court of Appeals
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – During the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, Governor Whitmer appointed the first tribal citizen in Michigan history to the state Court of Appeals. Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado hasbeen appointed to the position. “It was an honor to attend the Tribal...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man accused of stabbing in-laws amidst ‘tumultuous’ divorce with their daughter
CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter. According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, on December 1 around 6:40 p.m., deputies were sent to the 2600 block...
UPMATTERS
Life sentence sought for ringleader of governor kidnapping plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal prosecutors are asking that a metro Grand Rapids man convicted of plotting to kidnap the governor be sent to prison for the rest of his life. Adam Fox and Barry Croft, of Delaware, were convicted in August of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and...
Comments / 0