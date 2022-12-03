Read full article on original website
Man Nabbed For Driving Into 3 Ulster County Schools
A man from the area has been charged with DWI and reckless driving after allegedly intentionally driving into three schools while drunk and high on drugs. Orange County resident Jason D. Hepper, age 33, of Walden, was arrested by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office for the incident which took place on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Hyde Park Woman Nabbed For Dealing Meth, Cocaine, Police Say
6 Nabbed In Rockland County For Selling Fentanyl-Cocaine, DA Says
Six area people have been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine following a long-term investigation. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh announced the arrests following a long-term investigation, conducted by the District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force, into street-level narcotics sales in the town of Haverstraw and the village of Spring Valley.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Woman accused of bringing pot, suboxone to jail
A Schenectady woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Greene Correctional Facility. Jessica Olds, 30, faces multiple charges.
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Father of Paisley Shultis jailed on felony burglary charges
Monticello Man Arrested: Those Are Not Your Gummies Guy
Over the weekend Monticello Police arrested a man in conjunction with a robbery that took place back in late November. The alleged criminal in this case, committed the robbery at a Citgo station in the Village of Monticello. Everything that follows is what is currently known regarding the case. Setting...
48-Year-Old Struck, Killed While Walking On Highway In Schenectady
A man has died after being struck by a car while walking on a highway in the region, authorities said. Troopers in Schenectady were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, with reports that a person had suffered severe injuries after being hit by a car on I-890 near the Exit 5 off-ramp, State Police said.
Newburgh Home Depot evacuated
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Home Depot store on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh was evacuated this morning after someone reported a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. Several police agencies converged on the the building before 10 a.m. including Town of Newburgh Police and State Police with a K-9 unit. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched K-9 units to the scene.
Police: 2 men arrested in connection to several burglaries in Saugerties
Decades After Raping Child, Nassau Man Facing Charges, Police Say
A 63-year-old man from the region is accused of raping a child more than two decades ago, authorities said. Rensselaer County resident Robert Hilton, of the Town of Nassau, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, on a warrant stemming from a State Police investigation and grand jury hearing. Troopers were first...
Alleged burglar wanted for skipping court
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to return to Newburgh Town Court on a felony burglary charge. Ryan Krom, 40, was arrested this past September and failed to return to court. He is described as being five-feet, 10-inches...
Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
