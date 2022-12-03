ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Daily Voice

Man Nabbed For Driving Into 3 Ulster County Schools

A man from the area has been charged with DWI and reckless driving after allegedly intentionally driving into three schools while drunk and high on drugs. Orange County resident Jason D. Hepper, age 33, of Walden, was arrested by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office for the incident which took place on Sunday, Nov. 20.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Daily Voice

Hyde Park Woman Nabbed For Dealing Meth, Cocaine, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with allegedly dealing cocaine and methamphetamine throughout the area. Dutchess County resident Alexus Lemmon, age 28, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Lemmon was nabbed when Dutchess County Task Force agents executed a...
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

6 Nabbed In Rockland County For Selling Fentanyl-Cocaine, DA Says

Six area people have been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine following a long-term investigation. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh announced the arrests following a long-term investigation, conducted by the District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force, into street-level narcotics sales in the town of Haverstraw and the village of Spring Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

hudsonvalleyone.com

Father of Paisley Shultis jailed on felony burglary charges

On Dec. 2, Saugerties police arrested Kirk D. Shultis Jr., 33 in connection with “several burglaries that occurred throughout the Town of Saugerties”. Shultis is the biological father of Paisley Shultis, who attracted international media attention after she was found hiding in “secret room” under a flight of stairs at his home following two years of being reported missing by her legal guardians.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Monticello Man Arrested: Those Are Not Your Gummies Guy

Over the weekend Monticello Police arrested a man in conjunction with a robbery that took place back in late November. The alleged criminal in this case, committed the robbery at a Citgo station in the Village of Monticello. Everything that follows is what is currently known regarding the case. Setting...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh Home Depot evacuated

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Home Depot store on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh was evacuated this morning after someone reported a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. Several police agencies converged on the the building before 10 a.m. including Town of Newburgh Police and State Police with a K-9 unit. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched K-9 units to the scene.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged burglar wanted for skipping court

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to return to Newburgh Town Court on a felony burglary charge. Ryan Krom, 40, was arrested this past September and failed to return to court. He is described as being five-feet, 10-inches...
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
94.3 Lite FM

