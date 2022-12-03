Read full article on original website
Related
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday
The Houston Texans opened as 14.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, and the line increased from there.
San Francisco Giants rumors: Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa coming to town?
If Carlos Baerga is correct, then San Francisco Giants fans are going to get an impressive early gift for the holidays. According to Baerga, the Giants are not only going to land Aaron Judge, but Carlos Correa is coming on board as well. As the Giants were determined to go after Judge and were focusing on landing one of the top shortstops on the market, they would take care of their top priorities in free agency.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
Brian Daboll made baffling decision at end of Giants’ tie
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday, and Brian Daboll did not exactly put his team in the best position to win in overtime. Daboll made a couple of questionable decisions late in the 20-20 draw. The first was when the coach chose to punt with 1:42 left in OT. The Giants had 4th-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Rather than go for it or attempt a long field goal, New York took a delay of game and punted. Giants fans should be a lot more upset about what happened next.
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Yankees Were Unaware Aaron Judge Would Be At Winter Meetings
Yankees fans are holding their breath to see if Aaron Judge will return to New York for the 2023 Major League Baseball season and beyond. But the latest update from general manager Brian Cashman won’t instill much confidence in the Yankees bringing Judge back to the Bronx. Cashman, who...
AP source: Mets, Quintana agree to $26 million, 2-year deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets and José Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. New York has been rebuilding its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round. Three members of its rotation became free agents this offseason, and the Mets also had several openings in their bullpen. Ace right-hander Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with New York on Monday.
Cubs eyeing another splash with Jameson Taillon in late-night deal
After the Cubs signed Cody Bellinger earlier on Tuesday, Chicago addressed another big need late in the night by inking Jameson Taillon to a contract. Predicted to be one of the more aggressive teams in MLB free agency this offseason, many were waiting on the Chicago Cubs to start striking on the open market. On Tuesday, they fired their first shot in the thralls of the Winter Meetings as they inked former NL MVP Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract that gives them a high-upside outfielder in the mix.
Notre Dame Football: 6 transfer quarterbacks the Irish could target
Drew Pyne was a pleasant surprise with his play this season for Notre Dame football. A third-year sophomore, Pyne was 8-2 as the starting quarterback, throwing for 2,021 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions. According to Pete Sampson of the Athletic, Pyne was informed by the team that they would look for a quarterback in the portal, but he was welcome to stay and compete to start the following season.
Podcast: Auburn football transfer portal updates
Auburn football has been steady with player retention.
Deadspin
The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to
The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
thecomeback.com
Yankees fans react to Jon Heyman’s ‘Arson Judge’ tweet
You can’t blame New York Yankees fans if they’re a bit on edge at the moment. Their team didn’t come to an agreement with Aaron Judge before the 2022 MLB season and he went on to have one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent history, sparking a free agency free-for-all that could mean he leaves town.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0