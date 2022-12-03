ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 14-year-old boy shot inside convenience store in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot in a convenience store in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:38 p.m., two people were in a convenience store in the 0-100 block of South Kostner when unknown offenders exited a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:16 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison when he was shot in the body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside

CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy