fox32chicago.com
Man, 14-year-old boy shot inside convenience store in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot in a convenience store in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:38 p.m., two people were in a convenience store in the 0-100 block of South Kostner when unknown offenders exited a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Teenage girl shot in stomach, two 16-year-olds in custody
There are new developments in the shooting of a teenage girl Monday afternoon in Homewood. Shotspotter picked up four rounds fired around 3 p.m. in the area of Frankstown and North Lang avenues.
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head, killed while outside residence on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 6:27 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck to the head by gunfire.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:16 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison when he was shot in the body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition....
‘A terrible tragedy’: 15-year-old boy fatally shot steps from his West Side high school
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near Michele Clark Magnet High School on Chicago’s West Side, where he was a student. Chicago Public Schools said it will have grief counselors and additional security in place at the high school.
ABC7 Chicago
Drive-by shooting: 16-year-old boy shot in parked car in West Lawn, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood. The boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Boy, 16, in critical condition after being shot while sitting in parked car
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a parked car in West Lawn Monday afternoon. At about 1:25 p.m., the teen boy was sitting in a parked car in the 6000 block of South Pulaski when a red SUV Subaru pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired shots, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Gage Park murders: Woman sentenced for involvement in 2016 murders of 6 family members
A woman involved in the 2016 murders of six people in Gage Park will be sentenced Tuesday.
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal...
Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
theeastcountygazette.com
Crime Near Advocate Christ Medical Center – Car Club Member Accused of Fatally Shooting another Member
A court in Cook County, Illinois, denied bail to a 36-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing another member of the same automobile club outside a suburban hospital where a third member of the group had been transported after being wounded in an unrelated incident. Rockford resident Brandon McGee,...
Man shot inside vehicle in Chicago's Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man in a vehicle in Brighton Park was shot and wounded on Sunday. The man, 22, was shot in the leg on South Homan near 46th around 4:05 p.m. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
