Michigan State

Michigan poised to be among first states to hold 2024 presidential primary

By Elle Meyers
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The 2024 primaries could look a little different from previous election cycles with voters right here in Michigan poised to be one of the first state's to cast a ballot.

“It's so important as we roll out our presidential primary process that we are talking to voters who represent America," said Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party. "If you look at Michigan, you see the diversity that we have across our state that is very much a mirror of this country.”

Michigan’s presidential primary has traditionally been held on the second Tuesday of March. This change, supported by the Michigan legislature, would move it a month earlier.

“I think that the big thing for voters is that they'll be showing up a little earlier in the calendar year to participate in the Democratic primary," Barnes said. "I think that they will see much more activity here in Michigan.”

Earlier primaries are coveted positions for states. They often get more national coverage, fanfare and visits from presidential candidates.

“We make our presidential candidates stronger for them coming to us early to start these conversations," she said. "I think this entire primary calendar is built to do just that, to make sure our candidates are having these conversations or meeting voters who represent the diversity of our country, who represent the issues that are important to members of the country all over, not just a small microcosm of the country.”

A shakeup in the primary order appears to be a bipartisan effort. Michigan Republican Party Chair Ron Weiser released a statement Friday saying, "Michigan should have a very significant say in electing the next Republican president of the United States."

The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to make South Carolina the first state to vote in the Democratic presidential primary and make Michigan the fifth state.

The committee approved moving South Carolina's primary to Feb. 3 and having Nevada and New Hampshire vote three days later. Georgia would go the following week and Michigan two weeks after that.

A final decision about the order of primary states must be voted on by the full Democratic National Committee early next year. Barnes estimates February of 2023.

Comments / 11

Cynthia Hobbs
3d ago

You have to look at the Democratic party in Mi and the Whole of the Country,,,,,, where can you see that the Democratic party is Honoring the Constitution of the United States of America,,,, ALL you can see is that they are just Playing the Political GAMES, They are Playing the American people for Political VOTES, The Democratic party is Working For Nothing But Power for themselves,,, for them to gain Power to be able to TAKE your FREEDOMS away from you and The first 3 words of the Constitution,,,,"WE THE PEOPLE" The Democratic party want to make America into a ANTI AMERICAN Socialist NATION,,, just like Canada,,, All they want is to have WARS with the Whole WORLD,,,, Not Peace, They HATE Peace, God bless America

Reply(1)
16
Billie Tidwell
3d ago

Yeah , Michigan will be one of the first to get the Cheating Underway !

Reply(1)
7
Related
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Midterm election’s certified, Michigan eyes a 2024 spotlight: Your guide to Michigan politics

Though the election is nearly a month behind us, big political news just keeps coming. Welcome to your weekly political newsletter from MLive!. A whole lot of people breathed sigh of relief this week amid outrage from a fringe few as Michigan passed the last significant hurdle to put the midterm election in the rear-view mirror. The results of last month’s election were certified Monday with a unanimous vote from the four Republicans and Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Will Michigan Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Michigan will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

How ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield provided foothold in state government for lobbyists

Lansing — Former House Speaker Lee Chatfield repeatedly provided favorable treatment to a prominent Lansing lobbying firm's clients while receiving personal benefits in a relationship that exposes weaknesses in the state's scant ethics laws, a Detroit News investigation shows. Chatfield's close ties to Lansing-based Governmental Consultant Services Inc. (GCSI)...
LANSING, MI
