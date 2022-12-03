ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football fans fuel economic boost in Ann Arbor

By Simon Shaykhet, David Kalman
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7UTs_0jWChsDN00

Ahead of a Big Ten Championship football game appearance, Ann Arbor shops and restaurants are packed with Wolverine fans.

Whether it’s shirts, hats or Michigan jerseys, businesses like The M Den are scoring big with fans. They have three levels of apparel and other gear that’s been selling quickly.

“I love the team. They did a great job. My husband was cheering them on the whole day,” one fan told 7 Action News.

Another fan added, “Bought some football gloves for my son, and we’re a huge Michigan family.”

Some Michigan fans told us they are still hopeful for more winning. The Wolverines will take on Purdue Saturday.

“There could be a national title this season. There’s definitely been a huge boost, maybe between 30 and 40 percent because everyone, with having the winning season, the energy is just so palpable,” The M Den manager Rose Balzer said.

At nearby Conor O'Neills, it was also a crowded scene with Michigan fans packing tables to eat and drink. Some are regulars, but there were also a lot of new faces and more expected on game day.

“It’s huge. Michigan football drives a lot of business into town annually. We missed having them in town when they were playing with empty stadiums. To have them come back strong winning, people celebrate the wins. They don’t celebrate the losses.” manager Brendan Murray said.

It's was Midnight Madness on Main Street, with shops open late and folks taking in the holiday lights, sales and music.

You can catch the big game at 8 p.m. Saturday here on FOX 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

3 Players in the transfer portal Michigan Football should add

Michigan football has a host of talented players set to return in 2023, however, the Portal offers U-M the limited opportunity of adding experienced players to the roster at a few positions of need. We profile three players who fit nicely. Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress II. According to 247Sports Director...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s season officially over with no bowl game

Michigan State’s season is officially over. Bowl game pairings were announced on Sunday and, as expected, the Spartans will not be part of the postseason after finishing with a 5-7 record. There were 80 bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 spots in 41 games. Additionally, New Mexico State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans

Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.
EAST LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Pinckney, Michigan

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Andrew Hopkins of their ride at Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney, Michigan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PINCKNEY, MI
Detroit News

Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center

Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy