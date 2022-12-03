Effective: 2022-12-07 01:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility especially south of Trims Camp. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds to 50 mph in passes will continue through this afternoon then become northerly to 45 mph after midnight.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO