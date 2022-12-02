ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Rory McIlroy to make Irish Open at K Club return in 2023

The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil when the event gets under way at the K Club from September 7 next year. The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the County Kildare venue in 2016 by producing a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish to win the island of Ireland's national open by three strokes.
SkySports

Beau Greaves ready to set World Darts Championship stage alight | 'I can beat anyone'

The 18-year-old will be the youngest woman to feature in darts' biggest tournament after sealing her spot via the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit. To nab her place at Alexandra Palace, Greaves clinched eight consecutive Women's Series titles - extending her winning streak to 52 matches - and she is not ready to slow down any time soon.
SkySports

Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone

Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports

Triumph Hurdle odds: Lossiemouth cut to 4/1 for Cheltenham Festival after Grade Three glory at Fairyhouse

Lossiemouth staked her Triumph Hurdle claims in style as she led home a Willie Mullins one-two in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Closutton handler was responsible for four of the 10 runners in the Grade Three contest, but it became obvious this would be fought out between Lossiemouth and the 5/4 market leader Zarak The Brave as the race entered the business end.

