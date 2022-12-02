Read full article on original website
Thriston Lawrence holds off Clement Sordet charge to clinch home South Africa Open title
Lawrence stuttered to a two-over-par 74 in his final round after dropping five shots in as many holes on the back nine, not helped by a double-bogey on the 15th that allowed Sordet to draw level after the South African had been cruising to the win. They were neck and...
Rory McIlroy to make Irish Open at K Club return in 2023
The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil when the event gets under way at the K Club from September 7 next year. The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the County Kildare venue in 2016 by producing a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish to win the island of Ireland's national open by three strokes.
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
Amber Moss-Birch - the new World Youth champion in the next generation of rising stars in British boxing
The future of British boxing is looking bright. Last year the GB Boxing team secured its best medal haul at an Olympic Games in 100 years. This year Britain's amateur boxers have excelled at Youth level. Light-heavyweight Amber Moss-Birch and super-heavyweight Enriko Itauma both won gold medals at the World...
Beau Greaves ready to set World Darts Championship stage alight | 'I can beat anyone'
The 18-year-old will be the youngest woman to feature in darts' biggest tournament after sealing her spot via the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit. To nab her place at Alexandra Palace, Greaves clinched eight consecutive Women's Series titles - extending her winning streak to 52 matches - and she is not ready to slow down any time soon.
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
World Cup 2022 - Japan 1-1 Croatia AET (1-3 on pens): Croatia reach quarter-finals after Dominik Livakovic heroics in penalty shootout win
Croatia have reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Japan 3-1 on penalties - including three saves from Dominik Livakovic during the shootout - following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. It was the first knockout game to play an additional half an hour in Qatar after a largely even...
Triumph Hurdle odds: Lossiemouth cut to 4/1 for Cheltenham Festival after Grade Three glory at Fairyhouse
Lossiemouth staked her Triumph Hurdle claims in style as she led home a Willie Mullins one-two in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Closutton handler was responsible for four of the 10 runners in the Grade Three contest, but it became obvious this would be fought out between Lossiemouth and the 5/4 market leader Zarak The Brave as the race entered the business end.
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion still targeting Formula 1 after joining Andretti in Indy NXT
It was confirmed last week that Britain's Chadwick will become the first woman in 13 years to compete full-time in the American racing series, which is the chief support event to the IndyCar Series. The 24-year-old is joining a team with another famous motorsport name in Andretti Autosport, but insists...
George Russell 'absolutely ready' to win a Formula 1 world title as Sebastian Vettel agrees on 'talent'
After three seasons showing promise and potential at Williams, Russell delivered on that, and then some, in his rookie Mercedes campaign in 2022, claiming the team's only race victory of the campaign and outscoring Hamilton, becoming the first team-mate to do so in six years. The only negative on his...
Brazil turn on the style against South Korea to underline status as favourites - World Cup 2022 hits and misses
It says a lot about the bewildering level of technical ability in this Brazil side that it was their centre-backs, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who combined to set up Richarlison's brilliant third goal. From front to back, they were all at it, toying with South Korea and administering brutal punishment,...
