Madison Gymnastics Gets Third Straight Win of the Season
Yesterday, the Madison Gymnastics team competed against West Central and the Bulldogs were able to get their third straight win to start the season, beating the Trojans by a score of 132.35-111.15. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans in all four categories on their way to a win. In the bars,...
Madison Wrestles at the Flandreau Invitational
Over the weekend, the Madison Wrestling team competed in the Flandreau Booster Club Invitational, with two wrestlers finishing first and seven others placing within the top three. Wyatt Pickard (106lb) was one of the two first place finishers for Madison, winning both this quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall before...
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Preseason Poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the 2022 Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses. Class ‘AA’ Boys 1. Jefferson (11) 752. Harrisburg (1) 68T-3. Lincoln (2) 39T-3. O’Gorman (3) 395. Pierre 36Receiving votes: Roosevelt (1) 9, Washington 3, Mitchell 1. Class […]
SDSU embracing top seed and pressure that accompanies it in FCS Playoffs
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State began their FCS Playoff run looking every bit like the number one seed they earned for the tournament, ripping Delaware 42-6 yesterday in the second round. The Jacks rolled up 353 yards of total offense while holding the Blue Hens below...
John Mosley
John W. Mosley, 63, of Bridgewater passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 5, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Kelly Heumiller
Kelly Heumiller, 63, of Salem passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 1, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 7 at Montrose United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Dallas Loudenburg
Dallas Loudenburg, age 69, of Howard, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 5,. Funeral service will be 3 PM on Friday, December 9 th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dan. Ziebarth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will...
Lillian Stofferahn
Lillian Ella Stofferahn passed away December 5, 2022 at Oakland Heights Nursing Home Oakland, Nebraska. She was 98 years old. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, December 12 at Christ Lutheran Church in Salem. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Dolores Kolbeck
Dolores “Squeak” Kolbeck, 95, of Salem passed away on December 1, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell, SD. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. A rosary will be prayed at 3 pm on Monday at Kinzley Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will begin at 6 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by a prayer service at 7 pm.
Perry Fischer
Perry Fischer, 63, of Madison passed away on December 2, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Services are pending with the Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
Authorities searching for missing Watertown teen
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a young girl. Dione DuBray Jr., 16, was last seen leaving her house around 4 a.m. on November 17, 2022. DuBray was seen wearing a white zip-up sweater, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
