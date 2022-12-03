ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting investigation in South Bend on Tuesday. An official with the South Bend Police Department told 16 News Now that it happened in the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail after Memorial Hospital advised officers they were aiding a walk-in gunshot victim.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One injured in shooting on North Adams Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on North Adams Street Monday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1100 block of North Adams Street at 9:50 a.m. for the incident. According to police, one person was taken to the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend man pleads guilty to 2019 murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend man will spend the next 55 years in prison. 49-year-old Jamie Garner filed a plea deal admitting to killing Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn North of Roseland. He killed her in the early morning of September 15, 2019, after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested on numerous drug charges during a traffic stop in South Bend on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 1:30 p.m., a state trooper stopped a white 2018 Chevrolet for a moving violation on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive. During...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nine people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Miami Street around 9:45 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. Officials...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s rail line bridge to be restored for pedestrians

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No, coal is not making a comeback. But the historic bridge on South Bend’s coal-carrying rail line is. The railroad bridge near the roundabout at Angela and Riverside that had been left for dead decades ago is being converted to carry pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan City Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Michigan City Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police were called to the 700 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Police...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

