abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
WNDU
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting investigation in South Bend on Tuesday. An official with the South Bend Police Department told 16 News Now that it happened in the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail after Memorial Hospital advised officers they were aiding a walk-in gunshot victim.
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for 14-year-old Doris Douglas, last seen December 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Doris Douglas, who was reported as a runaway juvenile and was last seen on December 2 in the area of Adams High School. Douglas is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall,...
abc57.com
Police do not suspect foul play in suspicious death investigation on North O'Brien Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An autopsy performed on an individual in a suspicious death investigation does not suggest foul play was involved, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1000 block of N. O'Brien Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
abc57.com
Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on North Adams Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on North Adams Street Monday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1100 block of North Adams Street at 9:50 a.m. for the incident. According to police, one person was taken to the...
WNDU
Man injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
22 WSBT
South Bend man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend man will spend the next 55 years in prison. 49-year-old Jamie Garner filed a plea deal admitting to killing Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn North of Roseland. He killed her in the early morning of September 15, 2019, after...
abc57.com
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested on numerous drug charges during a traffic stop in South Bend on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 1:30 p.m., a state trooper stopped a white 2018 Chevrolet for a moving violation on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive. During...
WNDU
9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nine people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Miami Street around 9:45 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. Officials...
Driver's apparent sneezing attack causes 3-car fatal crash in Northwest Indiana: Police
A man has died in a three-car crash that, according to police, was caused by a fellow driver’s sneezing. The chain reaction crash started on U.S. Highway 6 between State Road 149 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, Indiana.
WNDU
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
95.3 MNC
Public help need to identify alleged illegal dumping suspect in Berrien County
Public help is needed identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage. The person was seen with the garbage on Nov. 27 in the area of La Salle and North Winans Streets, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Anybody with information is asked...
WNDU
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are facing numerous drug and gun charges after they were arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in South Bend. A white 2018 Chevrolet was pulled over by Indiana State Police around 1:30 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled east on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive.
regionnewssource.org
Suspect With Fake Gun Found Hiding In Trash Can After Attempted Bank Robbery
On December 1, 2022 around 8:30 AM Porter County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to First State Bank of Porter located at 4136 E US Hwy 12, in reference to an attempted armed robbery, according to police reports. Upon arrival of deputies they were met by Beverly Shores Police who stated...
95.3 MNC
Steps taken to determine whether teen will be tried as adult for killing Corrections Officer
A teenager charged with murder in South Bend may have his case moved to adult court. A hearing took place on Monday, Dec. 5,to consider that option as prosecutors say the charges against the boy merit him being tried as an adult. The boy was 14 last year when he...
WNDU
5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
WNDU
South Bend’s rail line bridge to be restored for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No, coal is not making a comeback. But the historic bridge on South Bend’s coal-carrying rail line is. The railroad bridge near the roundabout at Angela and Riverside that had been left for dead decades ago is being converted to carry pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.
22 WSBT
Michigan City Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Michigan City Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police were called to the 700 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Police...
