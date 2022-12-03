Read full article on original website
Related
'The Match' Live Updates: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas prevailed in the 12-hole primetime match from Belleair, Fla.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris to return from back injury at Tournament of Champions
Will Zalatoris is close to returning to competition. What better place to reassimilate into work than Maui. Zalatoris, who has been sidelined since August due to injury, has committed to the Sentry Tournament of Champions beginning Jan. 5 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. The 26-year-old is coming off a...
Golf Digest
Europe hopeful that 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome won't have LIV Golf cloud hanging over it
Some history. Over the nearly half-century that it went by the European Tour rather than the DP World Tour it has become, the Old World circuit’s relationship with the Ryder Cup has undergone a dramatic about-face. When the team was filled with those hailing from “Great Britain & Ireland,” the biennial contest with the United States was nearly irrelevant. The result was almost entirely predictable—an American victory—and, even more crucially, there was no real cash to be made on either side of the Atlantic. Few outside golf’s inner-circle cared, so hardly anyone, especially in the States, bothered to watch.
Golf Digest
Tim O'Neal slays his Q-School demons and earns Senior PGA Tour card
For 22 years, Tim O’Neal was haunted by one letter followed by one word: Q School. Twice, O’Neal came to the final hole of the PGA Tour’s Qualifying School tournament with a chance to earn fulltime playing privileges. Twice, he was crushed by not getting the job done.
Golf Digest
Every edition of The Match, ranked
The vision for Capital One’s The Match—being played for a seventh time this weekend—has always been to provide a made-for-TV product that’s a little different, pushing the boundaries of the traditionally buttoned-up sport to appeal to a wider audience, all while raising millions of dollars for charity. Originally conceived as a pay-per-view duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for $9 million over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, The Match has evolved into a sports spectacle as much as a golf one, with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley and Steph Curry all making appearances.
Golf Digest
Brandel Chamblee posts one of the craziest scorecards of the year at PGA Tour Champions Q School
In the decade since Brandel Chamblee turned 50 and became eligible for the PGA Tour Champions, the Golf Channel analyst has preferred talking on TV to playing on TV—competing in just six senior circuit events. But that doesn't mean the guy still can't play at a really high level.
Golf Digest
Former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key makes hole-in-one with cameras rolling, becomes instant golf legend
When John Key stunned everyone by stepping down as New Zealand Prime Minister in 2016, we (kinda) jokingly speculated he was doing it to play more golf. It's unclear if that has been the case for this golf buddy of Barack Obama, but after seeing what he did on Friday, his game is clearly in a pretty good place.
Golf Digest
Seeking more distance, Tiger Woods is making a golf ball switch for upcoming events
Tiger Woods is almost certain to be back in action shortly. Now, The Match and the PNC Championship aren’t exactly the Masters, but they are competitive events. And Woods, it appears, will be using a different golf ball when he next tees it up: Bridgestone’s Tour B X.
Golf Digest
The secret to smooth speed? A top tour player shares his key feel
If you were to rank the two things that golfers want the most in their golf swing, they'd probably say smooth tempo and more power. If that sounds like you, you'd probably have a keen interest in this recent clip of eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay talking about exactly that. There are a few great nuggets in here, so let's break them down.
Golf Digest
INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX
PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
