Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris to return from back injury at Tournament of Champions

Will Zalatoris is close to returning to competition. What better place to reassimilate into work than Maui. Zalatoris, who has been sidelined since August due to injury, has committed to the Sentry Tournament of Champions beginning Jan. 5 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. The 26-year-old is coming off a...
Europe hopeful that 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome won't have LIV Golf cloud hanging over it

Some history. Over the nearly half-century that it went by the European Tour rather than the DP World Tour it has become, the Old World circuit’s relationship with the Ryder Cup has undergone a dramatic about-face. When the team was filled with those hailing from “Great Britain & Ireland,” the biennial contest with the United States was nearly irrelevant. The result was almost entirely predictable—an American victory—and, even more crucially, there was no real cash to be made on either side of the Atlantic. Few outside golf’s inner-circle cared, so hardly anyone, especially in the States, bothered to watch.
Every edition of The Match, ranked

The vision for Capital One’s The Match—being played for a seventh time this weekend—has always been to provide a made-for-TV product that’s a little different, pushing the boundaries of the traditionally buttoned-up sport to appeal to a wider audience, all while raising millions of dollars for charity. Originally conceived as a pay-per-view duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for $9 million over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, The Match has evolved into a sports spectacle as much as a golf one, with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley and Steph Curry all making appearances.
The secret to smooth speed? A top tour player shares his key feel

If you were to rank the two things that golfers want the most in their golf swing, they'd probably say smooth tempo and more power. If that sounds like you, you'd probably have a keen interest in this recent clip of eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay talking about exactly that. There are a few great nuggets in here, so let's break them down.
INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
