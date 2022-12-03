East Longmeadow Police host Stuff the Cruiser drive

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police Association is hosting its Stuff the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department’s Facebook page, the East Longmeadow Police Association will be accepting new unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots this holiday season.

All toys are to be dropped off at the East Longmeadow Police Department on Somers Road from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

