ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

East Longmeadow Police host Stuff the Cruiser drive

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pv8ON_0jWCgyu200

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police Association is hosting its Stuff the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday.

South Hadley Police ‘Stuff the Cruiser’

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department’s Facebook page, the East Longmeadow Police Association will be accepting new unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots this holiday season.

All toys are to be dropped off at the East Longmeadow Police Department on Somers Road from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history. Updated: 2 hours ago. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Police Seek Information on Missing Worcester Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Rhianna Hatchoua, 14, of Worcester, is 5'2" tall and weighs 114 pounds. She is biracial brown eyes and brown hair. She may be travelling back and forth from Worcester to Boston by bus. Anyone...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle vehicle fire on Arnold Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to Arnold Street in Palmer Tuesday morning after reports of a car fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire ios investigation by the Palmer Fire Department. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield man accused of trying to break into a Longmeadow home was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Raul Rosario, 31, faced a judge after being arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted break-in at a Longmeadow house. According to Longmeadow Police,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy