College basketball: Wagner women register win; Seahawk men, CSI men and CSI women set for Saturday tilts

Read full article on original website
Related
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Second-quarter burst propels St. Peter’s over Moore, 66-44
Qadir Martin scored a game-high 17 points and St. Peter’s got rolling after scoring 16 consecutive points in the second quarter en route to a 66-44 CHSAA Staten Island victory over visiting Moore Catholic Tuesday in New Brighton. The Eagles, who also received offensive contributions from seniors Alex Chi...
HS football final rankings (Week 14): Was Moore able to hold onto the top spot?
The 2022 high school football season ended Saturday with Curtis’ 21-7 loss to Canarsie in the PSAL A Conference semifinals. The season produced no title winners among the 11 varsity programs, although Moore Catholic went to the CHSFL AA-1 championship and lost to Holy Trinity.
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)
Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
Former Island baseball standout’s recruiting program is sending local high schoolers to college -- by the hundreds
He was a star third baseman at Tottenville HS more than a decade ago. Now, he’s one of the region’s premiere youth talent developers with a penchant for sending local high schoolers to college baseball programs. In fact, Tom Kain’s Recruiting agency recently eclipsed a milestone -- placing...
CYO basketball at Petrides: Tis the season for youth basketball | Subscribers can download photos for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Petrides to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving
One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
Blackhawks vs. Devils prediction & promo: FanDuel No Sweat First Bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New Jersey Devils look to continue their incredible season against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight, and you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the game to take full advantage. All new customers can claim a FanDuel No Sweat First Bet for up to $1,000 in free bets, and we’ll get you set up in plenty of time for the matchup.
3rd team was in the mix for Aaron Judge | Will he be named captain of the Yankees now that he’s back in the Bronx?
The New York Yankees have re-signed outfielder Aaron Judge, giving him a nine-year, $360 million contract. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Indications are Aaron Judge turned down higher offers elsewhere because he wanted to remain a Yankee.”. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at...
Yankees re-sign slugger Aaron Judge for $360M
UPDATE (8:22 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Sources: Aaron Judge is in agreement with the #Yankees.”. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @jonmorosi.”. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “Aaron Judge had similar offers from...
Aaron Judge price tag approaching 10 years, $400 million: Will Yankees or Giants blink?
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes exploded Tuesday at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants squaring off for the 30-year-old slugger. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Giants are in...
Mets sign Cy Young Award-winning starter
The New York Mets have bounced back quickly after watching Jacob deGrom sign with the Texas Rangers last week. The Mets signed former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal Monday. The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. $43.3M per...
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman...
Staten Island high school JROTC participates in honorary walk | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Susan E. Wagner High School student Saray Garcia recently shared the experience of JROTC students who walked in honor of the Bataan Death March. She is part of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world.
For SILive.com subscribers: Free sandwich giveaway at Anthony’s Paninoteca this Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s hungry for a delicious Italian hero?. We are giving away one free signature sandwich to the first five Advance/SILive.com subscribers who show up to Anthony’s Paninoteca, located at 3994 Amboy Road in Great Kills, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Frozen raspberries sold in 9 states, including New York, are recalled
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Frozen raspberries sold by James Farm are being recalled due to the potential for the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of 10-pound James Farm frozen raspberries...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Josephine (nee Vertucci) Dunn, 91, of Staten Island, and Jupiter, Fla., beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, died on Nov. 24, after a short illness.
Staten Island Ballet dancers set to stun Hilton Garden Inn with ‘The Nutcracker’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a quiet street in the Sea View Historic District sits a charming building surrounded by towering trees. Stepping inside, you can hear the excited hum of chatter and the instrumental of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” as dancers practice various numbers.
Final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday. When will it shine brightest in the night sky?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The final full moon of 2022, the cold moon, will illuminate in the night sky on Wednesday. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, December’s cold moon will shine brightest at 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday. The Almanac suggested looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon. If you’re not surrounded by trees or buildings, you’ll be able to see the moon as it travels up and across the night sky.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0