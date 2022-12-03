ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

College basketball: Wagner women register win; Seahawk men, CSI men and CSI women set for Saturday tilts

By Staten Island Advance Sports Desk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)

Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving

One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Blackhawks vs. Devils prediction & promo: FanDuel No Sweat First Bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New Jersey Devils look to continue their incredible season against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight, and you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the game to take full advantage. All new customers can claim a FanDuel No Sweat First Bet for up to $1,000 in free bets, and we’ll get you set up in plenty of time for the matchup.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

3rd team was in the mix for Aaron Judge | Will he be named captain of the Yankees now that he’s back in the Bronx?

The New York Yankees have re-signed outfielder Aaron Judge, giving him a nine-year, $360 million contract. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Indications are Aaron Judge turned down higher offers elsewhere because he wanted to remain a Yankee.”. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees re-sign slugger Aaron Judge for $360M

UPDATE (8:22 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Sources: Aaron Judge is in agreement with the #Yankees.”. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @jonmorosi.”. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “Aaron Judge had similar offers from...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Mets sign Cy Young Award-winning starter

The New York Mets have bounced back quickly after watching Jacob deGrom sign with the Texas Rangers last week. The Mets signed former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal Monday. The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. $43.3M per...
HOUSTON, TX
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Josephine (nee Vertucci) Dunn, 91, of Staten Island, and Jupiter, Fla., beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, died on Nov. 24, after a short illness.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday. When will it shine brightest in the night sky?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The final full moon of 2022, the cold moon, will illuminate in the night sky on Wednesday. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, December’s cold moon will shine brightest at 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday. The Almanac suggested looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon. If you’re not surrounded by trees or buildings, you’ll be able to see the moon as it travels up and across the night sky.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy