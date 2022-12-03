ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Fall feel follows foggy, wet start Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been under the influence of a cool air wedge the last two days, leaving things gloomy, grey and chilly. Wednesday starts that way with areas of fog, drizzle and rain. As a front lifts to the north throughout the afternoon, we’ll notice things getting...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Starting the work week dry, but shower chances ramp up soon

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Saturday’s cold front, we experienced a big cool-down on Sunday and the colder air continues to filter in this Monday morning. In fact, it’s so cold that a heavy frost has developed on our lawns and windshields! Give yourself some extra time to clear the frost before you head to work or school.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Get Fit with Britt | How to stay on track this holiday season

Cookies, cake, casseroles, candy... there are LOTS of treats to look forward to this holiday season! And yes, you CAN enjoy this season of food and stay on track with your nutritional goals. In this month’s “Get Fit with Britt,” Diane Simmons, CEO and owner of Simply Fitness by Diane...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work. “We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
SALEM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon

Motorists are not seeing things or experiencing a mirage. Gas prices actually have dipped below $3 a gallon at some stations in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The average price for a gallon of regular state-wide today is $3.26, down 9 cents in the past week, down 23 cents in the past month, and just 4 cents higher than this day a year ago, according to Morgan Dean spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Flu cases remain high in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’ve heard for the last few weeks about high numbers of flu cases early in the season. Monday, leadership at the CDC said this would be a “confusing season” with several circulating illnesses. Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pedestrian fatalities triple in Roanoke region: DMV

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reports a “startling” increase in pedestrian deaths in the Roanoke Valley. They say the number of people who lost their lives while crossing roads or walkways has tripled since last year. The agency reports 18 pedestrians...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
ROANOKE, VA

