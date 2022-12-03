Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
WSLS
Fall feel follows foggy, wet start Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been under the influence of a cool air wedge the last two days, leaving things gloomy, grey and chilly. Wednesday starts that way with areas of fog, drizzle and rain. As a front lifts to the north throughout the afternoon, we’ll notice things getting...
WSLS
Starting the work week dry, but shower chances ramp up soon
ROANOKE, Va. – Following Saturday’s cold front, we experienced a big cool-down on Sunday and the colder air continues to filter in this Monday morning. In fact, it’s so cold that a heavy frost has developed on our lawns and windshields! Give yourself some extra time to clear the frost before you head to work or school.
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
WDBJ7.com
Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
WSLS
Givens Books building in Salem destroyed after Tuesday night fire
UPDATE - Dec. 6, 2022 - 11:00 P.M. Fire crews in Salem are still working on the fire at the old Givens Books building at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 419, according to Mike Stevens with the City of Salem. We’re told Salem Fire and EMS responded...
WSLS
Get Fit with Britt | How to stay on track this holiday season
Cookies, cake, casseroles, candy... there are LOTS of treats to look forward to this holiday season! And yes, you CAN enjoy this season of food and stay on track with your nutritional goals. In this month’s “Get Fit with Britt,” Diane Simmons, CEO and owner of Simply Fitness by Diane...
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work. “We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.
WDBJ7.com
Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
chathamstartribune.com
Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
Motorists are not seeing things or experiencing a mirage. Gas prices actually have dipped below $3 a gallon at some stations in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The average price for a gallon of regular state-wide today is $3.26, down 9 cents in the past week, down 23 cents in the past month, and just 4 cents higher than this day a year ago, according to Morgan Dean spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
WSLS
Come out for a night of holiday fun at Roanoke County’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is inviting the community to join together to begin the holiday season. The county is hosting its ceremonial Christmas Tree Lighting Monday, Dec. 5. The holiday fun takes place at South County Library. This year’s theme is “Christmas Classics.” It will feature entertainment,...
WDBJ7.com
Flu cases remain high in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’ve heard for the last few weeks about high numbers of flu cases early in the season. Monday, leadership at the CDC said this would be a “confusing season” with several circulating illnesses. Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts...
wfxrtv.com
Pedestrian fatalities triple in Roanoke region: DMV
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reports a “startling” increase in pedestrian deaths in the Roanoke Valley. They say the number of people who lost their lives while crossing roads or walkways has tripled since last year. The agency reports 18 pedestrians...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: West Salem Diner sees success just one week after opening up shop
SALEM, Va. – A familiar spot in downtown Salem got a makeover recently. Now, it’s open for business. We’re getting an early taste of West Salem Diner!. “You know we were thinking what is Salem missing what does Salem need, and a good breakfast option was definitely one of the things that was missing.”
WSLS
Explore Lynchburg’s history with a collection of vintage toys on display for the holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Toys are one part of the magic of the holiday season, and the Lynchburg Museum is taking a look back at antique toys that help tell the history of the Hill City. During the month of December, you can see a special display of vintage toys...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is studying whether to open a second inland port. Here’s what inland ports are and why they matter.
Lee Cranford stood on a grassy rise behind his office at the Virginia Inland Port and pivoted slowly, pointing into the near distance toward one massive building after another. Interbake. Sysco. Ferguson. Nature’s Touch. Toray. Axalta. Family Dollar. The companies trade in products as varied as frozen foods and plumbing...
Comments / 0