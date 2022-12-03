ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Christopher Cashatt of Red Oak in the 1400 block of Broadway Street at 11:26 p.m. on Friday for Operating While Intoxicated, 1st Offense. Officers transported Cashatt to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held him on a $1,000.00 bond.

