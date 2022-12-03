Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married
Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together, what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jeremy Kidnaps Harrison
Y&R spoilers have made it clear that Nikki Newman, Phyllis Summers, and Ashley Abbott’s plot to drive Diane Jenkins out of Genoa City would have consequences, and now the proverbial chickens have come home to roost. Jeremy Stark showed up on the Abbott doorstep, looking for the woman who he now knows got him sent to prison. The stakes have just gotten a lot higher!
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
DAYS Spoilers for December 8: Eric Brady Takes Nicole Walker To Task
DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 8, 2022, tease that Eric Brady is not a happy camper and Nicole Walker is about to hear all about it. Life has not been easy for Eric (Greg Vaughan) lately. Between Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) heartbreaking news and a night in the slammer, he’s reaching his breaking point. So, when he runs into Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in the square, he tells her exactly what he thinks about her.
GH Spoilers Speculation: Drew Will End Things Over Carly’s Lie
GH spoilers are teasing us that Carly Spencer’s secret about Nina Reeves being Willow Tait’s biological mother is about to come out — most likely at the most inconvenient time and in the most inconvenient way possible. GH Spoilers Speculation. Forget about how Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and...
Y&R Spoilers For December 7: Jack Gives Phyllis A Huge Ultimatum
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, tease an ultimatum, seduction, and an alliance. You won’t want to miss a second of this drama-filled episode. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is dead set on getting Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town — even if that means inviting a criminal to Genoa City. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is beside himself with worry over his family now that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) has shown up. Diane knew just who tipped him off to her location — Phyllis.
DAYS Spoilers for December 7: Johnny DiMera Steps Up For His Ex
DAYS spoilers for December 7, 2022, promise Chanel Dupree finds a friend in an ex, Abe Carver feels the heat, and Eric Brady takes a chance. Chanel (Raven Bowens) is stunned and upset over all the recent events rattling her life. Jail! Harassment! Graffiti! It’s all too much and she’s just about ready to fall apart. Luckily, her good friend Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is right there to comfort her. He really is such a good ex-husband-sort-of-brother-in-law-buddy-and-pal. Maybe she picked the wrong twin…again?
Front Burner: A New Y&R Story For Sharon Rosales
The last time Sharon Rosales had something vaguely front-burner going on, on The Young and the Restless, she had breast cancer. Even her marriage to Rey Rosales was less about Sharon and more about, first, whether Sharon could stay away from Nicholas Newman, or, at the end, whether Rey Rosales would fall for Chelsea Lawson’s charms (assuming he survived Chelsea’s attempts to kill him).
B&B Spoilers for December 6: Hope Hears Thomas’s Version Of Events
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease Thomas Forrester trying his hand at manipulating Hope Logan Spencer once again. He’ll sit down with his obsession and try to prove he’s a good guy who just did things the wrong way. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Hope (Annika Noelle) is...
GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up
Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side, and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.
DAYS Tell All: Should Johnny DiMera & Wendy Shin Spill the Stefan Secret?
In a series of back-and-forth scenes on Days of our Lives, both Wendy Shin and Johnny DiMera were implored by their family members to keep quiet about their newfound knowledge about Stefan DiMera being brainwashed into forgetting his feelings for Gabi Hernandez. Only a day earlier, they were gung ho to tell all to anybody who would listen. Should they reconsider and remain mum?
DAYS Spoilers For December 6: Eric And Paulina Are Jailhouse Neighbors
The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease a bonding session like no other, blindsides, and the pull to just do the right thing and damn the consequences. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Look for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan)...
B&B Spoilers for December 7: Dollar Bill Spencer Is Back To Bad
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, promise Dollar Bill Spencer learning “nice guys” do, in fact, finish last and deciding to do something about it. Bill (Don Diamont) tried to be a changed man. He gave up being ruthless, he showed his softer side, he turned on the charm, and he even spent more time with family. And, for what? Where did that get him? Nothing and nowhere — that’s what! Well, enough of that! He’s going back to his old ways and he doesn’t care what anyone has to say about it!
GH Spoilers For December 6: Esme’s Met Her Match In Elizabeth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, reveal failed manipulations, proposed celebrations, shocking revelations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Esme Tries To Trick Elizabeth. Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) thought she had the perfect plan....
GH Recap For December 6: Christmas Loving Convict Cyrus Renault Is On Team Sprina
The GH recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, features Trina Robinson torn between two men and Spencer Cassadine torn between two uncles, but at least one uncle wants him to have love in his life. GH Spoilers Highlights. In this episode, Great Uncle Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) gave Spencer (Nicholas...
