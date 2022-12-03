The Annual Christmas Bazaar has been a staple in Washington County for over fifty years. Upon check-in, each child will fill out gift tags for the people they are shopping for. The only requirement is that the list stays at 10 items and under to ensure each child who attends has an opportunity to purchase something. Items are priced from $0.50 to $5. After the items are paid for, kids are taken to a wrapping center where the purchases are wrapped, gift tagged and ready to be set under the tree at home. The bazaar is open to children from any town and a membership to the Y is not required. The goal is to give kids an opportunity to be involved in the gift giving process. All children must pre-register for a 15 minute shopping time slot. Contact the Y to register your child for the event this year. The Bazaar is happening Dec 10th from 9AM to 12PM at the Washington Community Y.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO