Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Riverside Fire Department Displays Local Heroes
The Riverside Volunteer Fire Department is showcasing their local heroes to the community. Beginning in early 2022, four volunteers from the department were periodically featured on their Facebook page as part of “Who’s Protecting Your Town”. Each member answered the same questions: their name, length of time in the department, fire/EMS/both, household life, hobbies, what drew them to the department, and what keeps them there. A photograph of that volunteer is also included.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County Holding Sweet and Salty Online Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding their Sweet and Salty online auction through December 9th at 3 PM. They have over 100 items in the auction this year, ranging from pies, cakes, and cookies to more specific holiday desserts. The auction is done through the Hospice of Washington County Facebook page. You can find the link for the fundraiser with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Washington Y Annual Christmas Bazaar
The Annual Christmas Bazaar has been a staple in Washington County for over fifty years. Upon check-in, each child will fill out gift tags for the people they are shopping for. The only requirement is that the list stays at 10 items and under to ensure each child who attends has an opportunity to purchase something. Items are priced from $0.50 to $5. After the items are paid for, kids are taken to a wrapping center where the purchases are wrapped, gift tagged and ready to be set under the tree at home. The bazaar is open to children from any town and a membership to the Y is not required. The goal is to give kids an opportunity to be involved in the gift giving process. All children must pre-register for a 15 minute shopping time slot. Contact the Y to register your child for the event this year. The Bazaar is happening Dec 10th from 9AM to 12PM at the Washington Community Y.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Conservation Seeking Bird Count Volunteers
Louisa County Conservation will be taking part in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count next Thursday, December 15, and they are looking for volunteers. From 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. they are seeking drivers to transport fellow birders throughout Louisa County, advanced birders to serve as route leaders, and any other volunteers who would like to help with the counts. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
KCRG.com
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar County family’s cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow, and now a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. The Humane Society of the U.S. is offering the reward. In...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
KCRG.com
JRS breaks ground on new facility in Cedar Rapids
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
KCRG.com
Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave
Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
kciiradio.com
Grand Opening at Woodlawn Cemetery Gates & Shelter Project
After a five-year process of applying for grants, approving bids, and then finally getting restoration underway, the grand opening of Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter Project is scheduled for Monday, December 5th. Join the Washington Chamber as they cut the ribbon at 3:30 at 501 W. Adams St in Washington. The beginning of this project began on May 5th, 2017, when the City Council first began looking for grants.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delhi Lumber Selling Business to New Owners
Delhi Lumber has announced that they’re in the process of selling their business. The new owners will be Ogden & Adam’s, a lumberyard in Hiawatha. They’ll continue to operate as Delhi Lumber with the same name, employees and location. In their Facebook announcement on Sunday, Delhi Lumber...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Bailey Rees and Katie Leichty
On today’s program, we are talking with Bailey Rees and Katie Leichty about the I Dare You Award, and what the 4-H program has to offer.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
kciiradio.com
James S. “Boomer” Dawson
A memorial service for 87-year-old James S. “Boomer” Dawson of Wellman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-11:30a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wellman Public Cemetery, with full military rites. A memorial has been established for the Wellman Golf Club.
KCRG.com
Warriorettes helps students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School through dance.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Warriorettes were founded in 2021 by Natalie Turner a former CR Washington student who currently works their as a behavioral para professional. The group which is open to both boys and girls dance is inspired Majorette style of dance. This style of dance originated in...
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
KCRG.com
Five-alarm fire destroys machine shed near Palo
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to a farm building on a property in rural Linn County, according to officials. At around 10:00 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the fire at 2289 Ross Road, located southeast of Palo. Reports indicated that smoke and flames were visible from Covington Road. Firefighters arrived to discover a machine shed on fire, with property inside.
kciiradio.com
Suspect Wounded In Mount Pleasant Altercation
On Saturday, December 3 at approximately 10:04 p.m. the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Main Street in Mt. Pleasant. According to the call, a male subject was being held at gunpoint. Upon...
Comments / 0