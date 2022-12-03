ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Scarlet Nation

Reed-Francois: "We did not refuse to play Kansas"

There’s nothing quite like a good rivalry kerfuffle to get college sports fans going. Missouri fans got a taste of one last week when a report from Brett McMurphy of the Action Network stated that the Tigers had said they wouldn’t play Kansas in a bowl game and thus were destined for the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, FL.
LAWRENCE, KS
Scarlet Nation

2023 Texas WR Brice Turner commits to Nebraska

The Huskers have their first commitment of the Matt Rhule Era: Class of 2023 WR Brice Turner has committed to Nebraska. Nebraska dipped into Texas to land Turner, who is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound receiver out of Bay City (Texas). Huskers secondary coach Evan Cooper is Turner's lead recruiter, and Cooper...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

SOURCES: Donovan Raiola is being retained as Nebraska OL coach

Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He has covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years. Donovan Raiola's time with the Huskers is going to continue.Sources told Inside Nebraska on Tuesday night that Raiola is...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Nebraska TE commit Ben Brahmer flips to Iowa State

Nebraska is down to just 11 commitments in its 2023 class: Longtime tight end commit Ben Brahmer has decommitted from the Huskers and flipped to Iowa State, Inside Nebraska sources have confirmed. Matt Rhule made an in-home visit to Brahmer on Sunday, but Brahmer also took a visit to Iowa...
AMES, IA
Scarlet Nation

Nebraska DL Mosai Newsom enters transfer portal

Husker defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska confirmed. Newsom, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Waverly, Iowa, spent the past four seasons with the Huskers and recorded a total of three tackles. He appeared in 10 games during his career — nine in 2022 and one in 2020. He played 83 snaps this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Three questions with a Kansas beat writer

HawgBeat decided to take an early look ahead to Arkansas’ matchup with Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 by going behind enemy lines to chat with JayhawkSlant.com. The Hogs and Jayhawks are slated to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis,...
LAWRENCE, KS

