ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits A Pole On the West Side

Sources are reporting an accident. It happened this afternoon on N Main, near Pinos on Main on N Main St. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pole. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Photos by RS source. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident With Possible Extrication Needed

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened overnight. At the time of writing this, Officials have not yet released any information on the incident. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have any information, photos,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: OSF Struck By Gunfire

Sources are reporting a shooting incident. OSF and Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources said that on Saturday, multiple shots were fired. During the incident, at least one window at OSF was struck by the gunfire. The bullet went through the window, and into a nearby wall. Photo...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area

At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of McFarland Road and Olde Creek Road for a accident with possible injuries and extrication needed. Upon arrival, no extrication was necessary and medical transport was not needed. You still may want to avoid the area for awhile.
ROCKFORD, IL
lbmjournal.com

Beacon opens Rockford, Illinois location

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced that it has opened a greenfield location in Rockford, Illinois. The branch establishes service to customers in the growing Rockford metro area, adding to Beacon’s 14 branches in Illinois. The Rockford branch is stocked with residential roofing, commercial roofing and complementary products, including...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. ﻿ Officials are still...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman brought to hospital after fiery crash

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday. Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher Glenn Patterson

Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher …. Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Illinois parents working...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

There's a scam for puppies?

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of puppy scams ahead of the holidays. The Better Business Bureau is warning people of puppy scams ahead of the holidays. Opponents of assault weapons are trying to get the high-powered guns banned during a trip to Washington D.C. Fair helps Rockford students...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another robbery in Rockford

There was an armed robbery this evening in Rockford. It happened near Harrison ave. Several black male suspects in the vehicle. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat Rooms!. Disclaimer and Terms: CLICK...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

'Sesame Street' legend Bob McGrath dies at 90

Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. ‘Sesame Street’ legend Bob McGrath dies at 90. Bob McGrath, an actor,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Auto Accident in Boone County

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy