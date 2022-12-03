Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits A Pole On the West Side
Sources are reporting an accident. It happened this afternoon on N Main, near Pinos on Main on N Main St. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pole. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Photos by RS source. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident With Possible Extrication Needed
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened overnight. At the time of writing this, Officials have not yet released any information on the incident. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have any information, photos,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: OSF Struck By Gunfire
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. OSF and Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources said that on Saturday, multiple shots were fired. During the incident, at least one window at OSF was struck by the gunfire. The bullet went through the window, and into a nearby wall. Photo...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area
At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of McFarland Road and Olde Creek Road for a accident with possible injuries and extrication needed. Upon arrival, no extrication was necessary and medical transport was not needed. You still may want to avoid the area for awhile.
Thieves in Illinois Stole a $45,000 Tractor, But No One Can Figure Out How
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a $45,000 tractor that was stolen from Meridian Implement in Rockford last week, and many people are wondering; how did the thieves pull this off?. One BIG Tractor Job. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, a Mahindra...
lbmjournal.com
Beacon opens Rockford, Illinois location
HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced that it has opened a greenfield location in Rockford, Illinois. The branch establishes service to customers in the growing Rockford metro area, adding to Beacon’s 14 branches in Illinois. The Rockford branch is stocked with residential roofing, commercial roofing and complementary products, including...
Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. Officials are still...
Rockford woman brought to hospital after fiery crash
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday. Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher Glenn Patterson
Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher …. Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Illinois parents working...
MyStateline.com
There's a scam for puppies?
The Better Business Bureau is warning people of puppy scams ahead of the holidays. The Better Business Bureau is warning people of puppy scams ahead of the holidays. Opponents of assault weapons are trying to get the high-powered guns banned during a trip to Washington D.C. Fair helps Rockford students...
WIFR
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another robbery in Rockford
There was an armed robbery this evening in Rockford. It happened near Harrison ave. Several black male suspects in the vehicle. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat Rooms!. Disclaimer and Terms: CLICK...
No foul play suspected in South Meridian death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said that it does not suspect foul play in a death on Saturday. The department originally said that the death on S. Meridian Road, south of Montague, was suspicious. They said that there is no threat to the public, however. An investigation is ongoing.
Year in Review: A list of Rockford’s most gripping cold cases we reported in 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News has featured several cold cases in 2022, with the goal of keep these them in the public eye so they’re eventually solved. Investigators say each case could be solved with as little as a phone call from someone who may remember an obscure detail or a witness who may suddenly […]
MyStateline.com
'Sesame Street' legend Bob McGrath dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. ‘Sesame Street’ legend Bob McGrath dies at 90. Bob McGrath, an actor,...
Beloit Police, organization team up to tackle domestic violence
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Domestic violence is not just a Rockford problem, and it is not only a regional problem. The crisis is nationwide, according to experts. “One of the biggest things that I want to stand on, and took an oath to do, is protect people,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. Sayles has […]
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect at large after displaying handgun, stealing two laptops from southern Wisconsin Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is on the run after stealing two laptops from a retail store in the city of Janesville. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, around 5:00 p.m., a white man wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie entered Best Buy in Janesville and asked the clerk for two MacBooks.
Propane truck rolls over, bursts into flames on Rockford I-39/US 20 exit ramp
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police said a propane truck rolled over and caught fire, shutting the Interstate 39 northbound to US 20 exit ramp on Tuesday morning. ISP said the incident happened around 9:05 a.m. A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fully engulfed vehicle, but police said no injuries […]
6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Auto Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or...
