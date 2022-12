Purdue handles Minnesota, 89-70, in their Big Ten opener. Zach Edey might be the nation's biggest problem. The 7'4" center just out rebounded an entire team. Zach Edey dominated in a way few big men have, scoring 31 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. It's his first ever 30 point, 20 rebound game. When he left the game, Minnesota had 20 rebounds as a team. The would finish with 21 rebounds as a team, 1 shy of Edey's number for the game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO