The popular spice brand McCormick shares an annual Flavor Forecast, which provides insights on culinary trends and how they evolve around the world. And it has done so since the year 2000, according to McCormick's website. The 2021 forecast predicted an emphasis on plant-based foods, experiencing foods from other nationalities, experimenting with ingredients from oceans and other bodies of water, and being in tune with our minds and bodies when it comes to food. For 2022, McCormick predicted a greater emphasis on our use of time in the kitchen and anticipated food trends that reinvent sweets by pairing them with unique ingredients and highlighting the stories behind food with a focus on the "power of women" (via a press release).

