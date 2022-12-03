Read full article on original website
McCormick's Flavor Of The Year Is A Vietnamese And Cajun Style Seasoning
The popular spice brand McCormick shares an annual Flavor Forecast, which provides insights on culinary trends and how they evolve around the world. And it has done so since the year 2000, according to McCormick's website. The 2021 forecast predicted an emphasis on plant-based foods, experiencing foods from other nationalities, experimenting with ingredients from oceans and other bodies of water, and being in tune with our minds and bodies when it comes to food. For 2022, McCormick predicted a greater emphasis on our use of time in the kitchen and anticipated food trends that reinvent sweets by pairing them with unique ingredients and highlighting the stories behind food with a focus on the "power of women" (via a press release).
King Charles Funds 800 Fridges And Freezers For Struggling Food Banks
The past few years have been a rocky road for the British Monarchy, both professionally and personally. First, there was the controversial sit-down interview that Meghan Markel and Prince Harry did with television legend Oprah (via BBC). They waxed honestly about the internal family drama sparked by Harry marrying a biracial woman. Then the family took a personal hit when Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021 (via NPR). And then 2022 brought another major blow when Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away (via PBS). In the wake of her death, renewed conversations about the adverse history of colonization left the royals open to new critique and scrutiny from the population at large (via The Guardian).
